Welcome to the Steelers Afternoon Drive, our new daily podcast featuring all the latest Steelers news and analysis.

Alan Saunders and Zachary Smith discuss all things Pittsburgh Steelers.

On today’s episode, Derrick Bell joins us to preview and predict the team’s upcoming matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. We set the table for both sides of the ball and then dive into our bold predictions before giving our final scores.

Let’s go for another Steelers Afternoon Drive and discuss all this!

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Check out the show on our YouTube page, or find it on Megaphone or wherever you get your podcasts.

Got a question for the guys? Leave a comment on YouTube, here on the website, or find them on Twitter at @ASaunders_PGH and @ZacharySmithPGH

Hey fans! We want to see your black and gold rides! Show us your car, truck or van that’s painted in Pittsburgh colors, decorated with logos or Terrible Towels, covered in bumper stickers, or uses some other way to show off your dedication to the Black and Gold.

Click to check out more from Alan Saunders and the gang on the SN YouTube page.