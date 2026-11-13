Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback C.J. Henderson at practice on Sept. 25, 2024. -- Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

A former cornerback of the Pittsburgh Steelers just got paid.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback C.J. Henderson earned a nice payday and some long-term commitment from his new team on Friday.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Atlanta Falcons signed Henderson to a two-year contract extension worth up to $20 million with $11 million guaranteed.

Henderson, 28, joined the Falcons in 2025 following a one-year stint in Pittsburgh and has since recorded 54 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 12 passes defensed and one interception.

He was signed to the Steelers practice squad on Sep. 25 after working out for the team. On Oct. 21, Henderson was signed to the active roster, but he was a healthy scratch for his first game, never recording a statistic in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf guarded by Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson in a game on Sep. 13, 2026 — Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

Henderson began his NFL career as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He started eight games as a rookie and seven more in 2021 but quickly fell out of favor in Jacksonville. Henderson was drafted by Doug Marrone in 2020, but clashed with new head coach Urban Meyer in 2021.

He was then traded to the Carolina Panthers. During his time in Carolina, he was the No. 2 outside cornerback, recording 128 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, 10 passes defensed and two interceptions from 2021-23.

Henderson joined the Houston Texans ahead of the 2024 season, but he was released on Aug. 27 and Pittsburgh swooped in shortly after.

In 61 career games, Henderson has recorded 226 tackles (179 solo), 28 passes defended, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and a sack and fumble recovery.

Henderson was a highly-touted player coming out of the University of Florida, recording 93 tackles (66 solo), six interceptions, 28 passes defensed, four sacks, and eight tackles for a loss in 33 career games.