Pittsburgh Steelers guard Fred Johnson at training camp on Aug. 15, 2019. -- Alan Saunders / Steelers Now

A former offensive tackle of the Pittsburgh Steelers is looking for a new home in the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Fred Johnson, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Johnson, 29, began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2019 and signed with the Steelers shortly after.

The massive 6-foot-7, 326-pound offensive tackle made Pittsburgh’s initial 53-man roster but did not play in any games for the team and was waived five months later.

Johnson was then claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals, who he would spend the next couple of seasons with. From 2019-21, he served as a backup offensive lineman for the Bengals.

However, in 2022, Cincinnati released Johnson. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers not long after, but was waived that November.

That’s when Johnson first signed to the practice squad of the Eagles. Following the 2022 season, he signed a reserve/future contract with Philadelphia, and the next season, won the backup tackle position in training camp, which earned him a new two-year contract.

In Week 3 of the 2024 season, Johnson stepped in during the second half of the Eagles’ 15-12 win over the New Orleans Saints after starting offensive tackle Lane Johnson left the game injured. Johnson again played in the regular season finale against the New York Giants as the Eagles rested their starters.

He won Super Bowl LIX with the Eagles, who defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40–22, and became a free agent following the 2024 season.

Johnson then joined the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year deal last March and was traded back to the Eagles in August.