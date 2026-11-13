Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 27, 2026. -- Ed Thompson

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could tie a significant NFL record on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Burrow has had 4+ total touchdowns in each of the Bengals’ last four games (all wins). He’s tied with Drew Brees (2018) and Dan Marino (1984) for the second-longest streak.

Burrow will tie Peyton Manning (5) for the most consecutive 4+ total touchdown games in a single season if he accomplishes the feat on Sunday night against the Steelers. Manning set the record in 2004.

While the Steelers had a bye in Week 9, the Bengals beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-17, on Sunday in Madrid. Cincinnati’s offense has been red-hot lately. Burrow, who has a 23-6 touchdown-interception ratio this season, has thrown three or more touchdowns in each of the last four games. Burrow also had a rushing touchdown against Atlanta, giving him four total TDs against the Falcons.

To say the least, Burrow is playing the best football of his career right now. Burrow is first in the NFL in touchdown passes (23), completion percentage (74%), passer rating (114.8) and yards per game (298.3).

The Steelers’ defense has turned heads this season as well, allowing only 16 points in their last two wins.

“He works very hard at his craft, but he’s basically taken this entire team on his shoulders, and I think everybody down there would tell you that,” saidCris Collinsworth, who’s the color analyst for NBC’s Sunday Night Football and a former Bengals wide receiver. “From just analyzing football, it’s always been you got to have a little bit of everything, when Cincinnati’s been good in the past and my teams went on to the Super Bowl, it was Pete Johnson, Ickey Woods, James Brooks and we had that sort of balance.”

The Bengals’ win over the Falcons moved them to 6-2 overall and in a first-place tie with the Steelers, who hold the tiebreaker thanks to their head-to-head win over the Bengals in Week 3.

The Steelers-Bengals game on Sunday Night Football in Week 10 will mark the first non-September primetime AFC North matchup between two teams with .750+ win percentages since 1975, according to Pro Grid Sports. The last time it happened was in 1975, between the Steelers and the Houston Oilers in the old AFC Central.

The Steelers will be playing for first place for the second game in a row. Before their Week 9 bye, the 5-2 Steelers played the 5-2 Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium in Week 8, with the Steelers’ 27-6 win putting them alone at the top of the division.

The Steelers and Bengals have split their last two season series, with the Steelers earning the last sweep in the rivalry in 2023. The Steelers last won in Cincinnati in 2024.

