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OPINION
Give Mike Tomlin Some Serious Credit | Steelers Morning Rush
By Alan Saunders,9 days ago
Welcome to Steelers Morning Rush, our new daily short-form podcast with Alan Saunders, giving a longer perspective on a single news topic surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers or the National Football League.
Today, it’s former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who will be calling Sunday’s game for NBC, and giving him some credit for understanding that he was helping the team by stepping down in January.
Alan breaks it down: