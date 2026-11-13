Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon strip sacks Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow during a 30-27 win. -- Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers’ second-year defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (left foot) status for Sunday night’s crucial AFC North showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals is still up in the air.

“We’ll see by tomorrow,” Harmon said. He did say, though, that he felt good after the week of preparation.

Harmon was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday as he looks to return from injured reserve. He was a full participant on Friday.

The Steelers listed Harmon as questionable for Sunday night’s game.

Harmon, 23, has been out for a month with a left foot injury. He left the team’s Oct. 1 game against the Cleveland Browns and was carted off the field. He was later seen wearing a protective boot on his injured foot and was placed on injured reserve on Monday, Oct. 5.

This is the first week that Harmon is eligible to return from the injured reserve list, having missed four games.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon in a game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 21, 2025. — Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

With Harmon out of the lineup, the Steelers have had to lean heavily on Keeanu Benton and Yahya Black, alongside veteran Cam Heyward, on their defensive front, and rookies Gabriel Rubio and Kevin Jobity Jr. have also contributed more than expected with both Harmon and veteran Sebastian Joseph-Day out with injuries.

The surprisingly strong play of the young Steelers has allowed the team to continue to dominate as run stuffers. The Steelers are currently third in the league in run defense, allowing 83.9 yards per game, just behind the San Francisco 49ers (80.9) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (79.1).

Harmon had the play of the game in the Steelers’ Week 3 win over the Bengals. Harmon strip-sacked Joe Burrow late in the game to seal a 30-27 win. Sebastian Joseph-Day came up with the recovery.

The Steelers will need to clear a spot on their 53-man roster in order to make space for Harmon’s return from injured reserve.

Alan Saunders and Brendan Howe provided reporting from Pittsburgh.