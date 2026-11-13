Pittsburgh Steelers WR Max Hurleman runs with the ball during a preseason matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 13, 2026. -- Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers second-year wide receiver Max Hurleman has not played in an NFL regular-season game yet, but his name was mentioned twice this week by two prominent members of the organization.

“I feel great about our guys. I mean, we’re getting guys healthy. Michael [Pittman Jr.] is getting close, obviously, Roman [Wilson] and Max [Hurleman],” Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said about the wide receivers room ahead of the trade deadline. “So, we’ve got good young guys. Both the Brandons [Smith and Johnson]. So, we’ve got a group that I’m excited to continue to work with.”

On Thursday, McCarthy continued to praise the do-it-all weapon.

“I mean, how do you not love Max [Hurelman]? McCarthy said. “I mean, Max is, he’s one of the guys you, as a new coach, new coaching staff. You come in here every day doing everything right. GPS was, [he] burned it up. I mean, just, the guy has an incredible workload capacity, work ethic, so unfortunate that he got hurt when he did. I felt that he truly performed to a level that he deserved a 53-man roster spot. So, it’ll be great to get him back and get him back into the fold.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers also gave a ringing endorsement to Hurleman.

“We’ve obviously raised up a couple of our P-Squad guys who are talented. Still would love to get some opportunities for Max [Hurleman] at some point whenever he comes off,” Rodgers said. “We have Marquez [Valdes-Scantling], who hasn’t been brought up yet, so we have a lot of options. But I’m hopeful that we’ll get [Michael Pittman Jr.] and Roman [Wilson] back sooner rather than later.”

Rodgers isn’t concerned with the Steelers standing pat at the trade deadline. In his 22 years in the NFL, big moves at the deadline have been a rare occurrence.

“I’ve learned to never hold my breath around a trade deadline because I don’t know that I’ve ever been part of a team, other than when we got Davante in Jersey, where there was an addition,” Rodgers said.

When asked whether the Steelers have enough at the wide receiver position to get to the playoffs, Rodgers said, “Yeah, but we got to get healthy.”

Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (hand) remain on injured reserve, but Pittman could be back soon.

Pittsburgh Steelers undrafted rookie Max Hurleman celebrates his touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 9, 2025. — Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

The Steelers initially signed Hurleman after a tryout at rookie camp last year, and he spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad, without being elevated for a game. He re-signed with the team for 2026 in January.

After a multi-faceted collegiate career that saw him play running back and receiver at Colgate before transferring to Notre Dame as a graduate walk-on cornerback, Hurleman came to Pittsburgh without a position, and he

That “do-it-all” reputation is something Hurleman actively embraces. When asked on the Steelers Afternoon Drive podcast by Steelers Now if coaches have always wanted to leverage his versatility, Hurleman made his mindset clear.

“I want to do it all,” Hurleman said. “I want to play kick returner, punt returner, if you ask me to play two ways, I’ll play two ways.”

Hurleman had three receptions for 46 yards in the Steelers’ 28-9 preseason win over the Green Bay Packers.

“Every rep that I get is super valuable,” Hurleman said. “Every play that I’m out there, no matter who the group is, just showing that I’m a valuable asset, try to make plays wherever I can, just doing the right thing. Showing that I know my assignment, and not only that I know it, but I can execute it.”

A lot of work goes on in the background for a player of Hurleman’s stature — studying the playbook, catching balls shot at him from the JUGS machine and running routes even at home during the offseason.

“This is your profession, and we’re not paid by the hour,” Hurleman said. “I’m just doing what I can to be ready.”

Alan Saunders provided reporting from Pittsburgh.