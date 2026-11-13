Former Pittsburgh Steelers player and coach Joey Porter Sr. visiting practice on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. -- Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin explained his side of when Joey Porter Sr. got into it with Cincinnati Bengals players in the 2015 Wild Card game.

“I deputized him,” Tomlin said on Cam Heyward’s podcast. “We had a nasty relationship with that group. And so I called him in my office before that game on game day. I said if it goes berserk, I’m coming on the field. I want you to come with me. I want you to control our guys. When they hit [Antonio Brown] and he was asleep, [Maurkcie] Pouncey and those guys were at the brink. And so I went on the field.”

“I signaled to him, come on,” Tomlin continued. “He went out there as a peacemaker under my direction. And he gets out there and he’s operating as peacemaker, but they are pissed that he is on the field. Different people got different talents. And I knew if it got crazy, he was the man for the job.”

Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was penalized with a crucial 15-yard personal foul for pushing Porter. That came on top of the unnecessary roughness penalty on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict for knocking out Antonio Brown. The infractions set up a Chris Boswell 35-yard game-winning field goal.

Porter was fined $10,000 for his role in the altercation.

The “Joey Porter rule” was implemented in the 2016 offseason. The rule strictly allows only head coaches onto the playing field to check on an injured player, barring assistant coaches or non-designated staff from entering.

Pacman went off after the loss: “You got f—ing Jerry Porter on the middle of the f—ing field talking s— to everybody then when somebody say something to him he ain’t supposed to be on the f—ing field.”

The Steelers-Bengals 2015 Wild Card game was certainly one for the ages.