‘Nobody Really Talks About Him’: Steelers Center Zach Frazier Deserves More Respect

Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier in a game against the New York Jets on Sept. 7, 2025. -- Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

For the first time in his career, Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier has received a lot of national attention. NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger, who’s always been high on the West Virginia product, showered Frazier with praise during a recent interview with Jack Green of BetWay.

“One thing that Pittsburgh can do is they can draft centers. They know what a great center looks like, and they’ve got a bunch of them in the Hall of Fame,” Baldinger said.

“This Zach Frazier is a really good player, and nobody really talks about him. He’s in Pittsburgh, everybody talks about Aaron Rodgers or T.J. Watt. They don’t talk about Zach Frazier enough. But he is a really good player, he was a state wrestling champion. He’s really good at that position. And they’re running the ball very well. Jaylen Warren is having the best year of his career, and they need a run game. But I feel like Zach Frazier is a guy people don’t spend enough time talking about.”

ESPN’s Mina Kimes gave Frazier a ringing endorsement last week. The national media is certainly starting to notice Frazier.

“The center, Frazier, I think he’s the best run-blocking center in football. He’s got my All-Pro vote right now,” Kimes said on NFL Live. “Every single play is like a highlight for him. I swear to God. They deserve a ton of love for what they are doing in terms of blocking, and it’s something to be reckoned with.”

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive linemen Dylan Cook, Zach Frazier and Andrus Peat at practice on August. 19, 2025. — Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has had a very impressive start to his 2026 campaign, and that continued in the team’s Week 8 win over the Cleveland Browns. It was his fourth 100-yard performance of the season. Overall, the Steelers rushed for 200 yards against the Browns.

Through the first eight weeks of the season, Warren has officially done something that hasn’t been done in the past 10 years.

According to Kyle Borgognoni of the Fantasy Footballers, Warren’s 6.9 yards per touch is the highest of any running back over the last decade through first eight games of a season.

Warren also has a chance to be first-team All-Pro this year.

“Yeah, we have to start talking about the Steelers the same way we talk about the Lions, Bears, Chiefs, and Bills when it comes to the best rushing attacks in football,” Kimes said. “Statistically, they’re right near the top of the league. They’re second in EPA per carry and second in first-down rate on the ground, trailing only Buffalo. There are a lot of reasons why. Dan, you touched on this. The diversity of the run game from week to week really stands out. The backs are running with great vision and seem to have an excellent feel for what’s developing in front of them. And then there’s the blocking. I said this to Dan yesterday: I don’t know if there’s another team in the NFL where, when they’re in 12 personnel, every single player on the field is a plus blocker. That’s what makes them so difficult to defend. Everybody is buying in, everybody can block, and they’re creating a physical identity that’s becoming one of the best in football.”

Frazier is leading the charge on the O-line. He leads all NFL centers in overall grade (80.8), second in run-blocking (79.8) and fourth in pass-blocking (76.3), according to Pro Football Focus (min. 400 snaps).

He is the only center in the NFL to record grades of 75.0 or higher in each category.

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Frazier reminds him of Maurkice Pouncey.

“He reminds me of Pouncey. He reminds me of the tough, the, ‘I don’t really need anything. I’m just gonna go out and do my job.’ It’s the [Dermontti] Dawsons, the Pounceys. At some point, he needs to start getting his Pro Bowl nods. Then, that turns into the All-Pro nods. He’s that guy,” Roethlisberger said on his Footbahlin podcast.