Former Steelers Offensive Lineman Calls Out Browns Rookie for Playing Dirty: ‘One of the Dirtiest Plays I’ve Ever Seen’

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith and defensive tackle Cam Heyward sacking Cleveland Browns qiarterback Deshaun Watson during a game on Nov. 1, 2026. -- Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

There’s been a lot of talk about Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Mason McCormick slamming Cleveland Browns edge rusher Jared Verse on his head during Sunday’s game. But the Browns might want to look in the mirror when it comes to dirty plays.

Former Steelers offensive lineman Trai Essex called out Browns rookie Spencer Fano for “one of the dirtiest plays that he’s ever seen.”

“They talk about us being dirty. He did one of the dirtiest plays I’ve ever seen when he reached into the back shoulder pads of Alex Highsmith and pulled him back,” Essex said of Fano on The Snap Count podcast with former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch. “Dude, that has injured so many defensive ends in the past before. That was an ACL waiting to happen. Thank God he’s OK, but that was a filthy play.”

Below is a clip of the play. Alex Highsmith could have seriously been injured.

It will be interesting to see if the NFL fines Fano. He was called for holding on the play, but pulling down a defender from the back is certainly a dangerous act.

The Browns are still stuck on McCormick slamming Verse on his head.

Cleveland special teams coach Byron Storer ripped McCormick on Thursday.

“It’s a guy that takes his legs out and slams him to the ground. There’s no way we would discuss that. That’s not what we’re about,” Storer told Cleveland reporters on Thursday. “The NFL is, you know, we’re going out there battling each other each and every week, but we’re not trying to hurt anybody. To me, it’s a fine line there between preventing someone to make a block and intentionally trying to hurt someone in that situation. I don’t agree with the way that play went down. We have to be careful there. That play should be penalized.”

Verse also called out his teammates for not defending him after he was slammed on his head.

“That honestly could have put me in a position to not be able to finish the season, put me in a position to change my life in a very bad aspect … the lack of reaction by those around me had upset me a lot,” Verse said on Thursday.

“I made my concerns known, I’ve made my issues known about the situation.”