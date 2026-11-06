Steelers’ Eli Heidenreich to Honor the Marine Corps

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich marches into Navy-Marne Corps Memorial stadium for his graduation on May 22, 2026. -- Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back/wide receiver Eli Heidenreich is one of 12 current NFL players who will wear a military helmet decal as part of the NFL’s Salute to Service program.

Heidenreich will wear a decal representing the United States Marine Corps for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Heidenreich, who attended the United States Naval Academy, is a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps reserves and has deferred his active duty.

The decal is in honor of players who are veterans, are serving in a reserve status, or have had their military service deferred while pursuing their NFL careers.

Heidenreich has mostly been a healthy scratch in his first year with the Black and Gold. He has been active for three regular-season games, recording three kickoff returns for 73 yards.

Pittsburgh Steelers tailback/receiver Eli Heidenreich graduated from the Naval Academy on Friday, May 22. — Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

Heidenreich had a storybook-like moment on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Heidenreich walked out wearing his Navy Service Uniform and Terrible Towel in hand at the NFL Draft Theater in front of a roaring crowd after the Steelers picked him in the seventh round.

Like most kids from Pittsburgh, Heinenreich grew up a Steelers fan. From zero-star recruit to Pittsburgh Steeler.

ESPN’s NFL Draft special, The Pick Is In, provided a behind-the-scenes look at Heidenreich‘s emotional draft-day moment in his hometown of Pittsburgh.

“Hello. Hey, Omar. Yes, sir. Let’s do it,” Heidenreich said to Steelers general manager Omar Khan when he received the call that he would be a Steeler.

“We’ll turn this in and make you a Pittsburgh Steeler,” Khan told Heidenreich. “Well, congratulations. You’re officially a Pittsburgh Steeler.”

Heidenreich got off the phone, smiled and looked at his family and simply said, “I’m a Steeler.”

Khan admitted that it was an emotional moment seeing Heidenreich walk across the stage in his hometown as a Steeler.

“You can’t help but get emotional when you see that at the end,” Khan said during his post-draft press conference.

Heidenreich was a second-team All-American Athletic Conference wideout at Navy last season, leading the Midshipmen with 51 receptions. He also set a single-season program record with 941 receiving yards, while tying its mark with six touchdown grabs. He also rushed for 499 yards and three scores on 77 gives.