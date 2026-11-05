Two Steelers Nominated for Prestigious Midseason Awards

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 27, 2026. -- Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

Two players on the Pittsburgh Steelers could earn some hardware this season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have several players who are playing at a high level and are a big reason why the team currently sits atop the AFC North at 6-2. However, two players in particular have entered the conversation to earn prestigious midseason awards.

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is nominated for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, while rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard is nominated for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, per Teresa Varley of Steelers.com.

Both players have put together strong cases through the first eight weeks of the 2026 season.

Watt has already recorded a league-high 7.5 sacks, 19 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, three passes defensed, one interception and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, Bernard, the Steelers second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has quickly emerged with 32 catches for 284 yards and one touchdown.

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Germie Bernard runs with the ball during a game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. — Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate currently leads all rookies with 413 yards on 34 receptions, but there is still a little more time for things to change.

Voting begins on Sunday, Nov. 8 during NFL GameCenter Live at 1 p.m. and will end on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

The winners will then be revealed on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. on NFL GameCenter live ahead of the Steelers matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

Watt and Bernard will then look to continue building upon their impressive seasons the rest of the way with the hopes of winning the same annual awards by season’s end.