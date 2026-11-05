Giants Take Close Look at Former Steelers Playmaker

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims returns a kickoff 88 yards to set up a field goal to start the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

A former wide receiver and kick returner of the Pittsburgh Steelers could soon have a new home in the NFL.

The New York Giants worked out former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and kick returner Steven Sims on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Sims, 29, most recently signed with the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in December. However, his contract expired following the season and he has been looking for his next opportunity since.

The Steelers signed Sims to their practice squad in 2021 after two seasons with the Washington Football Team.

He played in just one game in 2021, but he got a much bigger opportunity in 2022, first when he leapfrogged Gunner Olszewski early in the season to become the team’s primary kick and punt returner, and then again after the trade of Chase Claypool when he became the primary slot receiver.

Sims ended up playing 34 percent of the Steelers’ offensive snaps in 2022. He finished eighth on the team with 14 catches for 104 yards on 23 targets. He also added 19 punt returns for 105 yards and 17 kick returns for 435 yards to give him 713 all-purpose yards, which was fifth on the team.

Steven Sims signals for a first down as the Steelers face the Ravens on Jan. 1, 2022 in Baltimore. (Mitchell Northam / Steelers Now)

On March 24, 2023, Sims signed with the Houston Texans, but he didn’t receive a lot of action in his first season with the team, playing only three games. He did, however, have a shining moment in the playoffs, returning a punt for a 67-yard touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in a 34–10 Divisional Round loss.

Sims played in only seven games with the Texans in 2024 and was released on Dec. 20. He was then claimed by the Baltimore Ravens three days later.

On March 25, 2025, Sims signed with the Seattle Seahawks, but he was released with an injury settlement as part of final roster cuts in August.