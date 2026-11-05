Raiders Reunite With Just-Released Ex-Steelers Wide Receiver

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) participates in the Organized Team Activities (OTAs), Thursday June 10, 2021 at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

A former wide receiver of the Pittsburgh Steelers is back with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White after releasing him just one day ago, according to multiple reports.

White, 27, has been with the Raiders since Sep. 1 after being released by the Seattle Seahawks during final roster cuts.

He seemed to use that as motivation, too, putting together the best statistical season of his NFL career through just the first eight games of the season with eight catches for 112 yards and three touchdowns.

That’s why the Raiders’ decision to move on from him was so head-scratching. But it seems to have just been some roster adjusting, and too bad, because the Steelers are in the market for a wide receiver with DK Metcalf not living up to expectations and Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson both on injured reserve.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

White made the Seahawks’ 53-man roster out of training camp for the first time in his NFL career last year. He was part of the team when Seattle won the Super Bowl this past February.

“I’ve been cut 8 times, been on 5 different teams. I’ve been in the league for 6 years, I’ve never made the 53 man roster after training camp until today!! All praise to the man above, perseverance and hard work. Just know there will be tough moments, tough days, tough years, just keep going and never quit!…I can finally call my momma and tell her I MADE IT!!” White wrote on Instagram.

White signed with the Steelers in September of 2020 after short stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and the Denver Broncos in his rookie season. White remained on the team’s practice squad and active roster for the past three years.

The Michigan State product found a way to stick around and appeared in 16 games in the 2021 and 2022. White’s father, Sheldon White, is the Steelers’ director of professional scouting.

On Oct. 18, 2023 the Seahawks signed White to their practice squad. He was released on Oct. 24, and later re-signed on Nov. 26. He signed a reserve/future contract on Jan. 8, 2024.

On Nov. 2, 2024, White was promoted to the active roster, and played in a Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. He recorded two catches for 44 yards, and a blocked punt.

White has recorded 19 receptions, 281 receiving yards and four touchdowns over 38 career regular-season games. White scored his first career regular-season NFL touchdown on a 60-yard reception against the Washington Commanders last season.