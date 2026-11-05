Browns Special Teams Coach Rips Mason McCormick for Slamming Jared Verse with Intent to Hurt: ‘That’s Not What We’re About’

Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Mason McCormick during a game against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 11, 2026. -- Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

Cleveland Browns special teams coach Byron Storer ripped Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Mason McCormick for slamming Jared Verse on his head during an extra point in Sunday’s game. Storer thinks it was a dirty play and uncalled for.

“It’s a guy that takes his legs out and slams him to the ground. There’s no way we would discuss that. That’s not what we’re about,” Storer told Cleveland reporters on Thursday. “The NFL is, you know, we’re going out there battling each other each and every week, but we’re not trying to hurt anybody. To me, it’s a fine line there between preventing someone to make a block and intentionally trying to hurt someone in that situation. I don’t agree with the way that play went down. We have to be careful there. That play should be penalized.”

McCormick was called for a personal foul on the play. He might also get his wallet docked by the NFL later this week.

Verse made his thoughts clear about McCormick after the 27-6 loss.

“Like what I’ve said before about them, that’s just the way that they are. Him specifically, that’s the way he plays. That was just a lack of awareness on my part. I should’ve had a better grasp of the type of player I was going up against. That’s on me,” Verse said about leaping on the extra point.

Verse added: “To do something like that, I just can’t have respect for that.

“I jumped in the air, tried to block the kick. He swept my legs in the air, ended up landing on my head. That’s football. I’m very upset about it and if this wasn’t football, I’d be acting a different way. He got a flag; we were able to walk away with a yellow penalty on them.”

When asked if it was a dirty play, Verse said, “The refs called it how they called it. I’m not going to add any more fuel to the fire. But I thought it was a very uncalled for play.”

McCormick said he wasn’t aware that it was Verse who jumped on him.

“Yeah, I really had no idea who it was. I just felt somebody jump and we’re told to get jumpers hands down. And that’s really it,” McCormick told Brendan Howe of Steelers Now.

Verse called out his teammates for not defending him after he was slammed on his head.

“That honestly could have put me in a position to not be able to finish the season, put me in a position to change my life in a very bad aspect … the lack of reaction by those around me had upset me a lot,” Verse said on Thursday.

“I made my concerns known, I’ve made my issues known about the situation.”