Jalen Ramsey Believes Steelers Can Win Super Bowl

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey (5) celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 18, 2026. -- Morgan Tencza / Imagn Images

With the Pittsburgh Steelers off to a 6-2 start and atop the AFC North, veteran defensive back Jalen Ramsey thinks the Steelers have a legitimate chance to win a Super Bowl.

“I don’t ever like to jump the gun, but yeah, I’m confident in that way. I’m always gonna say yeah in that way. There was a point last year where I thought that, ‘Man, we got a chance.’ To be honest with you, I think you get in the playoffs, you got a chance regardless. You get in them playoffs, anything can happen because it kinda goes by matchups a little bit,” Ramsey said on the Gridiron Show with former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib and Skip Bayless. “I think we’re a playoff team for sure. And then once we get in them playoffs, we’re gonna have to step it up. We’re gonna have to do what we can to get to the dance and we get there, anything can happen in the game, too. So I got confidence.”

The Steelers are running the ball efficiently and playing great defense. That’s something that hasn’t happened in Pittsburgh for years. That’s why this year feels different.

Unlike in years past, Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio thinks the 6-2 Steelers have a chance to make a deep playoff run. The Steelers have lost seven consecutive playoff games; six of those losses were one-and-dones.

“And I said to you, ‘Pittsburgh’s gonna win a minimum of 11 games,’ and people laughed. And I said, ‘They’re gonna win a playoff game this year for the first time since they beat Alex Smith and Kansas City in [2016]’ and people laughed. I don’t think they’re a Super Bowl team in any way, shape or form. They don’t have to be,” Schein said. “And by the way, maybe I’m wrong because the Pittsburgh Steelers have actually every element you look for in a team that can make a run in the playoffs.”

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren runs for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 11, 2026. — Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has had a very impressive start to his 2026 campaign, and that continued in the team’s Week 8 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Through the first eight weeks of the season, Warren has officially done something that hasn’t been done in the past 10 years.

According to Kyle Borgognoni of the Fantasy Footballers, Warren’s 6.9 yards per touch is the highest of any running back over the last decade through first eight games of a season.

Warren has a chance to be first-team All-Pro this year.

Coupled with the lethal rushing attack, the defense has been playing lights out.

Heading into Week 9, the Steelers have the No. 3 scoring defense (18.0 points per game allowed), No. 6 total defense (305.6 total yards per game allowed), No. 3 run defense (83.9 rushing yards per game allowed), No. 8 third-down defense (34.3% conversion rate allowed), No. 1 in sacks (26), No. 2 red zone defense (37.5% conversion rate allowed) and tied for No. 3 in takeaways (13).

The Steelers have also allowed just one second-half touchdown this year. The Steelers were historically bad in the fourth quarter last season.

Mike McCarthy believes the Steelers are in a good spot right now.

“That’s the reality of it. That’s why you’ve got to keep it about the main thing. It’s about winning games and self-improvement. We’re at a point now in the season where everybody has an understanding of how we’re going to do things, what we need to do,” McCarthy said. “You’re getting in and out of game plans each and every week. I think we’ve talked about this before. Training camp really in my view extends into September. October was really where you get it going. Then the real football picks up here in November. I think we’re in a good spot right now.

There’s obviously still a long way to go, but the Steelers have the talent to at least win a playoff game. A deep playoff run remains uncertain as the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos and New England Patriots are contenders in the AFC. The Cincinnati Bengals are also lurking in the AFC North.