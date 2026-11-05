‘Never Had One Like Darnell’: Mike McCarthy Raves About Darnell Washington’s Impact on Steelers Offense

Pittsburgh Steelers TE Darnell Washington tries to fight off a host of Indianapolis Colts defenders. -- Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy raved about Darnell Washington‘s impact on the Steelers’ offense during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Blitz.

McCarthy said the big tight end is a “joy to coach.”

“He’s been able to do things that I’ve been so impressed with on the perimeter. I haven’t had a pure Y tight end in a long time. I’ve never had one like Darnell Washington,” McCarthy said. “And he’s actually a big part of how we want to play and continue to play moving forward.”

Washington had a career day on Sunday in the Steelers’ 27-6 win over the Cleveland Browns, catching five passes for 94 yards (31.2 average). Washington caught two big passes on a fake screen play during the game —a 24-yarder and a 58-yarder. The 58-yard catch-and-run was the longest of his career. The big play set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Warren.

Washington is also on pace to have a career year. His best season came in 2025 when he had 31 catches for 364 yards and one touchdown.

Through eight games, Washington has recorded 19 receptions for 254 yards (13.4 average) and three touchdowns.

Washington signed a four-year deal worth $42 million in new money in June. He’s making an average annual value of $10.5 million per season, and has $21 million in guarantees.

The 6-foot-7 and over 300-pound Washington has been a stellar blocker since he first joined the Steelers out of Georgia in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has grown as a receiver.

Washington’s immense size makes him a dynamic weapon in McCarthy’s offense as both a blocker and receiver.

As McCarthy mentioned, his skill set is extremely rare.