Jared Verse Calls Out Teammates for Not Defending Him vs. Steelers

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field on Sep 27, 2026. -- Scott Galvin / Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Jared Verse was not pleased with his teammates for not coming to his defense after Mason McCormick slammed him on his head during Sunday’s game.

“That honestly could have put me in a position to not be able to finish the season, put me in a position to change my life in a very bad aspect … the lack of reaction by those around me had upset me a lot,” Verse said.

“I made my concerns known, I’ve made my issues known about the situation.”

McCormick was called for a personal foul on Verse on an extra point after Rico Dowdle‘s touchdown run in the first quarter.

McCormick threw Verse to the ground after he leaped to block the extra point.

Verse made his thoughts clear about McCormick after the 27-6 loss.

“Like what I’ve said before about them, that’s just the way that they are. Him specifically, that’s the way he plays. That was just a lack of awareness on my part. I should’ve had a better grasp of the type of player I was going up against. That’s on me,” Verse said about leaping on the extra point.

Verse added: “To do something like that, I just can’t have respect for that.

“I jumped in the air, tried to block the kick. He swept my legs in the air, ended up landing on my head. That’s football. I’m very upset about it and if this wasn’t football, I’d be acting a different way. He got a flag; we were able to walk away with a yellow penalty on them.”

When asked if it was a dirty play, Verse said, “The refs called it how they called it. I’m not going to add any more fuel to the fire. But I thought it was a very uncalled for play.”

McCormick said he wasn’t aware that it was Verse who jumped on him.

“Yeah, I really had no idea who it was. I just felt somebody jump and we’re told to get jumpers hands down. And that’s really it,” McCormick told Brendan Howe of Steelers Now.

Verse and McCormick have a history.

Verse swung at McCormick after a missed field goal by Chris Boswell in the second quarter of the Week 4 game. No flag was called on the play.

Despite losing 27-6 to the Steelers on Sunday, Verse doesn’t regret talking trash to the Steelers.

“I stand by everything I say. And as a man, you have to naturally do that,” Verse said after the game. “I think we could have definitely been more than what we just presented ourselves as….I don’t know who the hell that team was that walked out there.”

Verse had some choice words for the Steelers leading up to Sunday’s game.

“I’m the same as I’ve always been. I’m just going in ready to dominate,” Verse said on Thursday, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “Obviously I’ve been waiting for this one for a good little bit. The whole bulletin board material and things like that. I’m just ready to put (my) hands on them. I’m just gonna keep it simple like that.

“I’m not worried about Cam [Heyward]. I’m not worried about their O-line. I’m not worried about nobody on their team. We’re out there to dominate. We’re about to make Pittsburgh ours on Sunday.”

Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward clapped back at Verse for claiming that the Steelers’ offensive line played dirty in the Week 4 game.

Verse, who has failed to record a sack this season, had only one tackle and one quarterback hit against the Steelers on Sunday.

He certainly didn’t back up his talk, and Steelers running back Jaylen Warren let him know about it.

“Yeah, but we didn’t really pay attention to it. You know, some walk, some talk,” Warren said after the game.