🏭 Steele, AL Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Steele’s plants are busy right now, and they’re looking for people who like hands-on work and steady hours. If you’re okay with steel-toed boots and a little sweat, these could be a solid fit.

Employer: Arcosa Inc. (Meyer Utility Structures)

Arcosa Inc. (Meyer Utility Structures) Location: Steele, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a steel plant welding seams using manual, semi-automatic, and automatic welding equipment. You’ll follow blueprints, set up jigs, weld straight seams, inspect your own work, and do light maintenance on the machines.

Good fit if: You have 1+ year in manufacturing, can read or want to learn blueprints, and like precise, steady welding work.

Employer: Valmont Industries, Inc.

Location: 475 Dietrich Road, Steele, AL 35987

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly production job at a Fortune 1000 company. You’ll clean and finish metal products, hang parts for galvanizing, help with coating prep, and keep the plant tidy while working with hand and power tools.

Good fit if: You can lift up to 50 lbs, handle hot/cold/outdoor conditions, follow instructions, and want strong benefits like healthcare, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often train the right person. Share this with a friend in Steele who’s looking for steady plant work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.