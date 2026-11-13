A brand new 2026 Jeep Wrangler Sport is sitting at Richardson Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram with a $42,840 factory sticker. The dealership is advertising it for $46,248, and according to the data, that exact Jeep has been advertised for 307 days.

That is the finding from Jeff of Texas Car Hunt on YouTube, who tracked down the specific vehicle after learning the two-door Wrangler has become one of the slowest selling vehicles in America.

“It’s Been Advertised For 307 Days”

Jeff says the CarEdge listing history for this exact VIN shows 307 days on the market. That is over 10 months. He points out that this is not a national average. It is the reported listing age for the very Jeep he is filming.

He adds that he cannot say how many of those days it has physically been parked on that lot. Either way, he says, this is not exactly fresh inventory.

A 250 Day Supply Of Two Door Wranglers

Jeff cites Drive Match’s November 2026 inventory report. It shows about 5,179 brand new 2026 two-door Wranglers available nationwide. Over the previous 45 days, only 931 were sold.

That works out to a 250-day market supply. Jeff is careful to explain what that means. It does not mean every Jeep has been sitting for 250 days. It means that at the current selling pace, dealers would need that long to move the available inventory if no more arrived.

It puts the two-door Wrangler at number seven on Drive Match’s list of slowest selling vehicles in America.

The $7,568 Addendum On Top Of The Sticker

Here is where the price gets interesting. This is a Wrangler Sport, not a Rubicon and not a 392. The factory MSRP is $42,840.

But when Jeff pulled up the dealership’s actual advertisement, he found a dealer addendum of $7,568 on top of the factory sticker. The listing also includes discounts and an incentive, which bring the advertised price down to $46,248.

Even so, that is more than 46 grand for a two-door Wrangler Sport. And Jeff notes it is before sales tax, title and registration.

Why Buyers Are Choosing The Four Door

Jeff says he loves the two-door Wrangler, and he is hunting for one himself. To him, the short wheelbase, removable top and four-wheel drive are what a Jeep should look like.

But he says many new car buyers see it differently. It is a four seater with a small cargo area, and most people buying a new SUV also want space for family, groceries and luggage. He says that is where the four-door starts to make more sense.

He backs that up with earlier inventory research. Over a 145-day period, four-door Wranglers sold at more than nine times the pace of the two-door models. “Clearly buyers still want Wranglers,” he says. “They’re just choosing the bigger ones.”

“People Love The Vehicle, But They Just Don’t Love The Price”

Jeff argues the price is the second part of the problem. Loving a vehicle and being willing to spend this much on one are two different things, he says.

The two-door has become a specialized vehicle, in his view. The people who really want one still love it. For everyone else, it is a lot of money for something that is not particularly practical.

When prices climb this high, he says, buyers look at other options. That could be a four-door Wrangler, a used Rubicon, or something completely different.

How To Shop A Slow Selling Jeep

Jeff shares what he would do if he were buying one of these. His steps are a good model for any dealer visit.

– Do not automatically pay the advertised price. – Ask the dealer to break down every dollar of the addendum and say exactly what is included. – Find out which discounts you actually qualify for. – Get the complete out-the-door quote before talking about monthly payments.

A Jeep that has been advertised for over 300 days, he says, should not automatically command a premium just because somebody added accessories to it. With a 250-day national supply of two-door Wranglers, he argues that buyers have a good reason to shop around and negotiate.

What Dealers And Buyers Both Need To Hear

Dealer addendums are separate from the manufacturer’s sticker and are added by the dealership. Because they are optional extras on paper, many buyers push back on them, and it is worth asking whether each item is something you want.

One simple way to size up any listing is to compare three numbers side by side: the factory sticker, the advertised price and the out-the-door total. In this case the sticker is $42,840 and the advertised price is $46,248, so the gap is more than $3,400 before a single fee is added. A buyer who walks in with those figures written down has a much easier time asking pointed questions.

Jeff says he still thinks the two-door Wrangler is one of the coolest vehicles Jeep makes. But he thinks Jeep and its dealers need to listen to what buyers are telling them. Is the two-door Wrangler becoming a thing of the past, he asks, or would people buy them if dealerships got realistic with the pricing?

Right now, the numbers suggest the answer is sitting on the lot.

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