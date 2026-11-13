General Motors is recalling 67,380 electric vehicles, including the Cadillac Lyriq and the Chevrolet Blazer EV, because a software problem can briefly cause a loss of braking in the middle of a turn. GM has logged 20 minor accidents tied to the problem.

The recall is filed with the federal government, and owners can look up their own vehicle on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall page. The campaign is listed as 26V717, with GM’s own number as N262570900.

Which Vehicles Are Covered

The recall covers performance all wheel drive versions of several GM electric models. That includes 2023 through 2027 Cadillac Lyriq vehicles, 2025 and 2026 Cadillac Celestiq models, 2026 and 2027 Cadillac Vistiq vehicles, and 2024 through 2027 Chevrolet Blazer EV models.

The count adds up to 67,380 vehicles. Because it includes several model years across two brands, plenty of owners will see a notice in the mail. If you drive one of these models, it is worth checking your vehicle identification number rather than assuming your trim is safe.

A Software Bug With A Narrow Trigger

The cause is in the brake control module. According to the recall filing, the module can misread wheel speed when it runs its slip calculation. When that happens, the vehicle can temporarily lose braking.

The trigger is specific. It takes a light tap on the brake in the middle of a corner, followed by a bump in the road. That combination is what can fool the system. This is a software issue, not a worn part, so it does not depend on how old the brake pads are.

The Numbers Behind The Complaints

GM logged 24 field complaints between February 24, 2024 and June 11, 2026. Of those, 20 involved minor accidents, and two came with claims of minor injuries.

The numbers are small compared with the 67,380 vehicles on the road, but the recall exists because the failure takes away something drivers count on every time they step on the pedal. Even a brief loss of braking in a corner is a serious thing.

How The Problem Was Flagged

A GM technical expert raised the issue on April 10, 2026, through the company’s Speak Up for Safety program. The case started with a 2024 Lyriq that hit a garage at low speed.

That detail matters. A low speed bump into a garage is the kind of event that can easily be written off as driver error. Here it led to an internal flag, an investigation and a federal recall.

The Fix Is Free

GM’s remedy is a software update, and it costs the owner nothing. It can be delivered over the air or installed by a dealer.

There is one catch. The update is not yet available for the 2023 and 2024 Lyriq. Owners of those model years will need to wait until it is ready. Owner letters are due December 14, 2026.

What To Do If You Own One

If you own an affected model, a few steps are worth taking right away.

– Look up your VIN on the NHTSA recall page, or ask a dealer to check it. Recalls are tied to specific vehicles, not just model names. – Watch your mail for the owner letter. It is due by December 14, 2026. – Ask whether your vehicle can get the update over the air or whether it needs a dealer visit. – If you drive a 2023 or 2024 Lyriq, ask your dealer when the software will be ready, since the fix is not available yet. – Keep the recall paperwork. If you later sell the vehicle, it shows the work was done.

How To Drive Until It Is Fixed

The recall describes a specific combination: a light brake tap in a corner followed by a bump. Drivers who want to be careful can slow down before a turn rather than braking in it, and leave extra following distance on rough roads. That is simply good practice in any vehicle.

Anyone who feels the brake pedal act strangely should take it seriously and contact a dealer. Owners can also report problems to the federal safety agency, which helps it track patterns across vehicles.

Why Over The Air Updates Matter

This recall is a reminder of how much of a modern car is software. A single module reading a wheel speed sensor wrongly can change how a car stops. In older cars, a problem like this would usually mean a part swap at a shop.

With these EVs, the cure is a software update, and for many owners it can arrive without leaving the driveway. For owners of the early Lyriq, the wait for a dealer fix is the one frustrating piece.

The Bottom Line

GM is recalling 67,380 EVs, from the Lyriq to the Blazer EV, over a software bug that can briefly cut braking mid turn. The company counts 24 complaints, 20 minor accidents and two minor injury claims. The fix is free, and letters are going out by December 14, 2026.

If your name is on that list, take a few minutes to check your VIN, read the letter when it arrives and get the update scheduled.

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