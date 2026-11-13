A Toyota Tundra owner wanted one thing before a road trip: a clean bill of health. What he got from one shop was a quote for an axle and an engine that added up to a small fortune. So he did what more drivers should do and went somewhere else for a second opinion.

The mechanic who gave it is behind @lacloino2, who opens the video with a line of pure frustration: “This is so disgusting to me.”

$5,700 For An Axle And $19,000 For An Engine

The customer brought in a Toyota truck that he had already taken to another shop. According to the mechanic, that shop quoted $5,700 for an axle. On top of that came an engine quote that looked like $19,000.

The mechanic had never spoken to the owner before. The owner watches his videos and decided to bring the truck in for a second opinion. The question to answer was simple: does it really need an engine and a front differential?

The Owner Drove It In, And It Sounds Good

The truck made it to the shop under its own power. The owner drove it in, and when asked if it sounded nasty, the answer was that it sounded good. The mechanic could hardly believe the other shop had told him he needed a motor.

The reasons on the ticket were a leak and valves that were gunked up. The mechanic’s reply is blunt: unless the motor has a hole in the side for an oil leak, it probably does not need a motor.

Checking The Oil, Then Listening To The Engine

Before starting it, the crew set the oil level. The oil smelled fine, and the level was right where it needed to be, which they figure comes from the owner keeping it topped off because of the leak. The mechanic says it looks brand spanking new inside.

Then they fired it up and listened. “Wow. Sounds really good,” he says. “Looks like a brand new motor.”

The Paperwork Behind The Quote

He went to the service writer for the paperwork from the other shop. He points out that it is not a dealership, just a shop. The ticket says the head gaskets are leaking slowly internally and lists an engine replacement. He reads out the numbers again: a CV axle at $5,700, and an engine quote of $19,000.

“There’s no way on earth a CV axle was six grand,” he says. An engine, he adds, might cost something like that, but this one did not seem to need it.

The owner’s notes add detail. The valve covers and head gaskets were said to be leaking oil, and the shop said that required an engine replacement. The truck had never overheated or shown any sign of trouble. The owner had taken it in because he wanted it looked over before a road trip.

The Clunk In Four Wheel Drive Is Probably The Axle

The shop also said the right CV axle was bad and had play in it. Although it is not written on the ticket, the owner says the shop told him he needed a whole new front end. The owner also reported a clunky noise whenever the truck moves in four wheel drive, something that did not used to happen.

The mechanic says that is probably the axle, which is the part with a real problem. The truck has only 118,000 miles on it. With that, he has the truck racked up to take a closer look.

How To Protect Yourself From An Oversized Repair Quote

You do not have to be a mechanic to avoid being overcharged. A few habits make a big difference.

Get a second opinion on any repair that costs thousands of dollars.

Ask for the quote in writing, with the exact parts and labor.

Ask the shop to show you the leak or the failed part.

Compare the quote to what the truck is doing. A truck that runs and sounds good needs a good reason to be called dead.

Know the difference between a small oil leak and an engine failure. A leaking gasket or cover is not the same as a worn out motor.

A second shop’s visit costs little compared with a $19,000 bill. If the second opinion agrees with the first, you can fix the problem with confidence. If it does not, you may have saved a fortune.

Quotes this large are exactly why shops that explain their findings earn loyal customers. The mechanic here worked from evidence. He checked the oil, listened to the engine and read every line of the ticket before saying a word about what the truck needed.

That is a good model for anyone shopping for a repair. Ask what was tested, what was seen and what the shop expects to find when the work begins.

What The Owner Gets Out Of It

The owner wanted to verify the quote before a road trip, and he did. On the shop floor, the engine sounded healthy and the mechanic’s guess is that one axle is the real concern.

The lesson is one every driver can use: a big quote deserves a second set of eyes. Trucks like the Tundra are known for running a long time, and 118,000 miles is not a lot. Before you agree to an engine swap, make sure someone has actually shown you why.

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