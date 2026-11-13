A truck owner was cruising home from Las Vegas at 80 miles an hour when his GMC 1500 started to die under him. A day later a dealer told him he needed a whole new motor and transmission. Then the story took a turn nobody expected.

The owner’s account was read out on camera by the creator behind @user5837669450658, who walked through the notes the owner sent in.

Halfway Home At 80 Miles An Hour, The Truck Began To Wobble

The vehicle is a GMC 1500 with a gas engine. According to the notes, the owner was driving back from Las Vegas, halfway home, when he heard what he described as a crack, and then the truck began to lose speed after he let off the gas.

It got worse on the first uphill. “As I came to an uphill, this is where my truck begins to wobble and have no power,” he wrote. He pulled over, shut the truck off and called for a tow, and the truck was towed to his home.

The Dealer Said A Broken Lifter Meant A New Motor And Transmission

The very next day he took the truck to a dealer near where he lives. He says he assumed it was a Chevy dealer, and he picked it because a friend of his works there as a service writer. He left the truck and waited for their findings.

The next day the dealer called. They said they had scoped the engine and found a broken lifter, and they recommended a new motor and transmission.

The owner did what any careful customer would do: he asked questions. Where did the lifter break? Were any rods bent? What did the top of the piston look like? The dealer said they would have to talk to the tech.

Then The Recommendation Changed To Spark Plugs And Wires

When they called back, the recommendation was different. Now they suggested spark plugs and wires. The owner says he authorized that work.

He asked for answers again and was told they needed to dig a little further. At that point, he says, he stopped everything, went to the dealer, paid the bill and drove his truck home.

His Friend Called Back To Say The Dealer Could Get It Done Faster

Then it got interesting. His friend at the dealership called to try to get him to bring the truck back, saying they were slow before but could get to it faster now. The owner told his friend he had already committed to another shop, Dave’s Auto Center.

The next day the friend was ordered by the dealership’s general manager to call him with a message. The initial diagnosis was wrong. They had confused his truck with another customer’s car. They had not scoped his truck, so there was no broken lifter finding behind the quote.

The Dealer Did Not Want Its Name Mentioned

The friend then said the dealership did not want its name or any connection to it mentioned on Dave’s YouTube channel. The owner’s reaction, as read on camera: “They must not know me that well.” He says he would not out the dealer, and he planned to ask the dealership for its paperwork. What the host holds is the owner’s email to him, which he reads on camera.

After the reading, the host and his team head out to the truck to listen to the engine when it first starts. They open the rack where it sits and go over to it.

What To Do When A Shop Says Your Engine Is Dead

Whether the diagnosis was an honest mix-up or not, the owner did several things right, and every driver can borrow them.

Ask exactly what failed and where. A real diagnosis has details, such as which lifter, whether rods are bent and what the piston looks like.

Get the findings in writing before you authorize any large repair.

Be wary when the recommendation changes from one phone call to the next.

Get a second opinion from another shop, especially before spending thousands on a motor and transmission.

Keep your own notes of dates, names and what you were told.

A broken lifter is a real problem in some engines, and a dealer scope can be a fair step. But a replacement motor and transmission is one of the most expensive repairs a truck can need, and customers have every right to ask for proof.

The Takeaway For Truck Owners

The owner kept asking questions, and that is what exposed the problem. Because he refused to pay for a rebuild on a hunch, he drove home with his truck instead of a huge bill.

If a shop ever mixes up your truck with someone else’s car, you want to find out before the work starts, not after. Ask for the name on the work order, the mileage, the vehicle identification number and the exact complaint written on it. Those small checks make a mix-up easy to catch.

Keep your receipts, ask for the old parts back, and do not be shy about paying for a diagnosis and walking away with it. That small fee can save thousands.

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