A hybrid hypercar from Maranello just sold for more than 5.8 million Swiss francs under the chandeliers of a luxury hotel overlooking Zurich. It was the star of an evening where the whole sale added up to CHF 24,723,338.

Broad Arrow Auctions held the sale on Nov. 7 at the Dolder Grand hotel in Zurich, and announced the results in a press release on Nov. 9. The company reported an 80% sell-through rate, meaning four out of every five cars offered found a new owner.

A 2015 LaFerrari Led The Night At CHF 5,856,250

The top lot was a 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari, which sold for CHF 5,856,250. That was the highest price of the sale.

The LaFerrari was Ferrari’s flagship hybrid hypercar of its time, powered by a V12 engine paired with an electric motor. Ferrari built 499 coupes, so a single car coming to market is always an event for collectors.

CHF is the code for the Swiss franc, and the exchange rate against the dollar moves from day to day, so American buyers will want to check the current rate to compare.

A Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Followed At CHF 2,368,750

In second place was a 2012 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, which brought CHF 2,368,750.

The Grand Sport Vitesse is the open-top version of the Veyron, with a roof that comes off. Under the rear deck sits an 8.0 liter, quad-turbocharged W16 engine making about 1,200 metric horsepower. Bugatti built 150 of them.

That is a long way down from the LaFerrari, but still a result that most car lovers would call a fortune. For a car that is now well over a decade old, that is a notable price.

An F12tdf And A McLaren Senna Rounded Out The Top Four

The third-highest price went to a 2017 Ferrari F12tdf at CHF 1,547,500. The tdf, short for Tour de France, was a track-focused version of Ferrari’s front-engine V12 grand tourer, and Ferrari built 799 of them.

The fourth was a 2019 McLaren Senna at CHF 1,131,250. The Senna was named after the late Formula One champion Ayrton Senna and was built as a road-legal car with track-day performance, in a run of 500 cars.

Put those four cars together and you get a lineup of some of the most coveted machines of the last 15 years.

A Setting As Grand As The Cars

The Dolder Grand is a landmark hotel on a hillside above Zurich, and it set the tone for the evening. Collector car auctions have turned into social events, with previews during the day, dinners and a sale held in a ballroom rather than a warehouse.

Those previews let bidders walk around the cars, sit in them and talk to specialists. For a six-figure or seven-figure purchase, many buyers want to see the car in person before raising a paddle.

Zurich also makes sense as a venue. Switzerland has a long history with fine watches, private banking and collecting, and a deep pool of buyers across Europe can reach the city in a few hours.

For the auction house, the sale was part of what its release called a remarkable 2026 auction calendar, and the Zurich results added another strong entry to the year.

What An 80% Sell-Through Rate Tells You

Sell-through is the share of lots that find a buyer. An 80% rate is generally considered healthy in the collector car world, since it suggests that most sellers had reasonable expectations and enough bidders were in the room.

It also shows that demand for modern collectibles remains strong. Cars with low production numbers, famous names and strong performance tend to attract attention from buyers across the globe.

The total of CHF 24,723,338 represents the sum of every car sold in the evening. When a few high-priced cars sit at the top, they can account for a large share of the whole number.

Why Cars Like These Command Such Prices

Rarity is the first reason. When a manufacturer limits production to a few hundred cars, there are only so many to go around, and the buyer pool for them is far larger than the supply.

Technology and history are the second. The LaFerrari showed how a hybrid system could be used for performance, not just economy. The Veyron broke records for speed when it launched. These cars mark chapters in automotive history.

Condition and provenance are the third. Low mileage, complete records and originality can move a price by hundreds of thousands, which is why buyers pay close attention to details.

What This Means For Regular Car Fans

Most of us will never bid on a hypercar, but auction results like these ripple through the rest of the market. They shape how people think about the value of other collectible cars, including the classics many readers grew up admiring.

If you own a collector car, remember that auction results for top-end cars are not a price list for yours. Condition, history and originality matter most, and a professional appraisal is the right way to find your car’s value.

If you are simply a fan, auctions like this are a chance to see automotive history change hands. Follow the results, read the catalogs, and enjoy the show.

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