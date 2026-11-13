Your airbags are supposed to be the one system you never have to think about until the worst moment. A new recall from Hyundai says that for tens of thousands of owners, a software problem can quietly switch them off.

Hyundai is recalling 37,901 vehicles in the United States, according to the recall report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The campaign number is 26V728, and the report is dated Nov. 5, 2026.

Two Hyundai Models Are In The Recall, And One Of Them Is An Electric Car

The recall covers two models. There are 29,058 of the 2019 to 2023 Kona Electric, Hyundai’s small battery-powered SUV. There are also 8,843 of the 2019 to 2022 Veloster N, the sporty turbocharged hatchback.

Add those together and you get the 37,901 vehicles in the filing. If you own either one from those model years, this one is aimed at you.

The two cars could hardly be more different on the road. One is a quiet commuter that plugs in at night. The other is a hot hatch built for fun on a back road. The airbag problem, however, is the same.

Data In The Airbag Control Unit Can Corrupt And Switch The Airbags Off

According to the recall report, data in the airbag control unit can become corrupted. When that happens, the airbags can be switched off.

The airbag control unit is the small computer that reads crash sensors and decides when to fire the airbags and seat belt tensioners. If it is not working correctly, the airbags may not deploy in a crash, which is why NHTSA treats this as a safety defect.

That is the whole reason the recall exists. A car can look and drive completely normal while its crash protection is turned off.

331 Incidents Reported, But No Crashes Or Injuries

The report lists 331 incidents tied to the problem. It also says no crashes or injuries have been reported.

That is worth saying plainly, because it is the good news in an otherwise worrying story. Nobody has been hurt because of this defect, according to the filing.

Still, 331 incidents across nearly 38,000 vehicles is enough for a manufacturer to act. Recalls are meant to fix a problem before it causes harm, and this one appears to be doing just that.

The Fix Is Free, And Hyundai Plans To Mail Owner Letters On Jan. 1, 2027

Dealers will repair the vehicles with a software update, and it will cost owners nothing. Federal law requires that recall repairs be free of charge for covered vehicles.

Hyundai plans to send owner notification letters on Jan. 1, 2027. That is about seven weeks after the filing date, so some owners will not hear anything for a while.

You do not have to wait for the mail. You can check your own vehicle today and find out whether it is part of this campaign.

How To Check Whether Your Hyundai Is Part Of The Recall

Every car has a 17-character vehicle identification number, or VIN. You will find it at the base of the windshield on the driver’s side, on the sticker inside the driver’s door, and on your registration and insurance card.

Go to the NHTSA recall lookup at nhtsa.gov/recalls, type in the VIN and see whether any open recalls come up. You can also call a Hyundai dealer with your VIN and ask them to look it up.

If your car is on the list, schedule the software update as soon as the dealer can fit you in. Ask whether the dealer needs to order anything, and ask how long the visit will take.

What Owners Should Do In The Meantime

Pay attention to the airbag warning light on the dashboard. It normally lights briefly when you start the car and then goes out. If it stays on, or comes on while you are driving, tell your dealer right away.

Make sure everyone in the car wears a seat belt, every trip. The belt is your primary protection, and the airbags are designed to work with it, not replace it.

If you bought one of these cars used, do not assume the previous owner took care of the recall. Check the VIN anyway, because a recall stays attached to the vehicle, not to the person who owns it.

Finally, keep an eye on your mailbox and your email. Recall notices can look like junk mail, and a lot of owners toss them. A free software update that restores a safety system is worth the visit.

Why Software Recalls Are Becoming More Common

Modern cars are rolling computers, and plenty of safety systems now depend on code as much as on metal and fabric. That means defects can show up as a software glitch instead of a broken part.

The good news is that software fixes are often quick. In many cases a technician can update a control unit while you wait, with no parts to order.

The lesson for every driver is simple. Check your VIN for open recalls once or twice a year, whether or not a letter ever arrives.

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