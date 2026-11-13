Dealer Tells Owner A 2022 Range Rover With 70,000 Miles Needs A £17,000 Battery And Offers A Scrapyard Number, But Independent Mechanics Fix It For Around £2,600

A 2022 Range Rover with 70,000 miles on the clock was parked at a main dealer for six weeks, and the owner walked away with a verdict that sounded like a death sentence. The high-voltage battery was finished, he was told, it would cost around £17,000 to replace, and there was no warranty to help.

Then came the part that really stung. According to the owner, the dealer gave him a phone number for a scrapyard so someone could come and collect the car.

“There’s Nothing Else They Can Do” Said The Dealer, So The Owner Called An Independent Mechanic As A Last Resort

The owner, who gave his name as Roy, says he had used authorized dealers all his life, with Mercedes and with Range Rover. He drove the SUV a lot for work, and he says he had spent everything he had on it.

He tells the story on the YouTube channel of OGS Mechanics, an independent garage in London run by a mechanic named George. Roy says he had watched George’s repair videos for two years before his own car broke down, and that he phoned him the same night as a final try.

Roy says the trouble began after he left the car with a meet-and-greet parking service at Luton Airport. The Range Rover was fine when he dropped it off. Four days later it would not start, and a red high-voltage battery warning was on the dash.

He says the car had not been charging and had not been driven while he was away. A recovery truck took it to the dealer, where it sat for six weeks. Roy says the time estimate kept growing, a second engineer was brought in, and the answers did not match.

He also says that when he asked for a written report, the explanation he got pointed at a third-party tracker fitted to the car. The final word was the £17,000 quote for the traction battery, plus the scrapyard number.

The Dash Said “Stop Safely And Exit The Vehicle” And The Only Fault Code Was Over Temperature

This Range Rover is a plug-in hybrid. The big battery under the car gives about 60 miles of electric range, and the dealer’s position was that it was six years or 60,000 miles of warranty and the car had passed that by about 10,000 miles.

When the car reached George’s garage it would only move with a booster pack. The 12-volt system was no longer charging, and the screen flashed “Stop safely and exit the vehicle. Battery fault detected.” Power steering and the rest of the car seemed fine otherwise.

George scanned it and found one code: over temperature. The live readings showed the battery was not hot at all. It was slightly out of balance between cells, but the temperature looked normal.

He applied a software update with the dealer tool, and nothing changed. He then disconnected both small auxiliary batteries, one by the front and one buried in the floor under the driver’s seat, and waited 10 minutes. The warning came straight back.

Inside The Battery Pack He Found Heat Insulation, Three Suspect Modules, And A Locked Control Unit

With the pack out, George says it was the first time his team had opened this type of battery. The covers were sealed with silicone, which he says is a pain to clean off and not something he likes to see.

Inside, a layer of thermal insulation sits near the exhaust path, because the engine runs close to the pack. George says the three modules that read out of balance are the ones nearest that heat. In his words, he wondered whether the layout was a design problem, since battery wear at 70,000 miles is not common and he has seen packs last well over 150,000 miles.

The control unit, which he calls the brain of the battery, was holding the over-temperature error and would not clear it. At first he was told the unit could only be bought with a complete battery.

Then came the surprise. George says he found the dealer network does sell the control unit on its own, and it cost about £215. To show how odd car pricing can be, he pointed out that he had once seen a set of rear brake pads for a Jaguar I-Pace priced at £648.

A £215 Part, A Software Reflash, And The Range Rover Started With No Error Codes At All

George fitted the new control unit, cleaned the old silicone, resealed the pack and refitted it. The car went into ready mode with the cabin lit and no fault codes. Then came the real test: he charged and drained the battery through around six cycles.

On a rainy London day he took it on a range drive with no heating or air conditioning. After 21 miles the battery was just under half used, putting it on target for about 50 miles. Temperatures stayed around 20 to 30 degrees. The cell imbalance sat near 90 millivolts, higher than the 30 to 40 he likes to see.

To compare, he scanned another Range Rover with about 50,000 miles. That battery looked evenly matched. He adds that neither car shows any fault code, and that a dealer would not act on the first one under warranty because nothing is flagged.

His conclusion is that the first error was most likely a software glitch. He says it is something that happens with electronics across many makes. He also says a battery health test showed good state of health, and that dealers typically treat a battery as worn out when health drops under 70%.

An Independent Garage Billed Around £2,600 Where The Dealer Quoted £17,000

George says the garage charged £2,400 plus VAT, which comes to about £2,600 in all. Counting the small extras like coolant, he says the saving works out to roughly £14,000.

Roy collected the car and thanked him on camera. He says he had been sure his Range Rover was headed for the scrapyard, and he calls the garage a blessing. The car goes home with a plan to have the battery checked every six months, given the slight imbalance.

George also raised the warranty gap. Many electric cars carry eight years or 100,000 miles on the battery, and he notes one maker offers about 150,000 miles. This plug-in Range Rover, selling for close to £100,000 new, only carries six years or 60,000 miles on the traction battery.

What Any Hybrid Or EV Owner Can Take From This Range Rover Repair

If a dealer says a high-voltage battery is finished, ask for the fault codes, the battery health data and the cell readings in writing. A single stored code is not the same as a dead pack.

Ask whether a software update or a single replacement module is possible before a full battery. In this case the part that held the error cost a fraction of the quote. A second opinion from a garage with the right tools can be worth the diagnostic fee.

Check your battery warranty terms by both years and mileage the day you buy, since many plug-in hybrids use a shorter term than full EVs. Finally, George recommends a yearly battery health test on hybrid and electric cars, because it can reveal trouble early and give you a record to show a dealer.

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