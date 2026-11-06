These 8 Used Luxury Cars Can Look Like Incredible Bargains, Until You Start Comparing How Much They Cost To Repair Each Year

A luxury badge on a used car can make the asking price look like a gift. A few years of depreciation, leather seats and a quiet ride, all for what a basic new sedan costs.

If you have ever bought a car on the strength of a low price alone, you know how the story can go. A smart buyer looks at what the car costs to keep, not just what it costs to get.

The trouble often shows up after the sale, in the repair bills. Here are 8 popular used luxury models, ranked by the average yearly repair cost that RepairPal reported for them, so you can see what ownership may run before you fall in love.

The numbers come from RepairPal’s 2023 reliability ratings, as published by GOBankingRates in July 2024. The list’s lowest entry, the Cadillac CTS, averaged $663 a year, which gives a sense of where these eight stand.

Porsche Macan Tops The Chart At $1,265 A Year

The Porsche Macan carried the highest average annual repair cost of any model on the list, at $1,265. It is a compact SUV that can look like a bargain next to a new one.

Consumer Reports adds a brand-level warning. In its annual study, reported by Kelley Blue Book in April 2024, Porsche ranked second for 10-year maintenance and repair costs at $14,090.

Compare the Macan with the Cadillac CTS at $663, and the gap is $602 a year. Over ten years at those averages, simple math puts the difference near $6,000.

Land Rover Range Rover Runs $1,258 A Year In Repairs

RepairPal’s average for the Range Rover was $1,258 per year. The famous nameplate sits near the top of the chart.

Consumer Reports ranked the Land Rover brand first for 10-year maintenance and repair costs in that same study, at $19,250. These figures come from its subscribers’ out-of-pocket spending on new vehicles, so used examples may differ.

The Volvo XC60 on the same list averages $746 a year, so the Range Rover costs about $512 more annually to repair.

Porsche Cayenne Averages $1,231 In Yearly Repairs

The Cayenne is the Macan’s bigger sibling, and RepairPal put its average annual repair cost at $1,231.

Because the Cayenne shares a brand with the Macan, the Consumer Reports brand figure of $14,090 over ten years applies here as well. A lower sticker price does not shrink that bill.

Set the Cayenne beside the Mercedes-Benz C300 at $739 and the gap is $492 a year. Over a decade, simple math puts that near $4,900.

BMW X6 Comes In At $1,206 Per Year

The sloping-roof BMW X6 averaged $1,206 a year in RepairPal’s data.

Consumer Reports put BMW fifth among brands for 10-year maintenance and repair costs, at $9,500.

The Audi A3 on the same list averages $741. The X6 therefore costs about $465 more a year to repair.

Audi Q7 Averages $1,185 For Repairs Annually

The three-row Audi Q7 averaged $1,185 per year, according to the same RepairPal ratings.

At the brand level, Consumer Reports ranked Audi fourth in its 10-year study, at $9,890. Families shopping for room should run the numbers before they run the test drive.

The Volvo S80 averaged $705 on the list, which makes the Q7 about $480 a year more expensive to repair.

BMW X5 Lands At $1,166 A Year

The X5 is a common sight on used lots, and RepairPal’s average for it is $1,166 a year.

That is lower than its sibling the X6, yet it still sits well above many sedans on the list, such as the Audi A4 at $739 or the Mercedes-Benz C300, also at $739.

Within the BMW family, the Z4 averaged $895, so the X5 costs about $271 more each year.

Porsche Cayman Averages $1,135 Annually

For sports-car fans, the Cayman is the draw, with an average annual repair cost of $1,135 in the RepairPal data. The Porsche 911 averaged $1,072 and the Boxster $952.

The price of entry may be tempting. Keeping one on the road is the part to budget for.

The Cayman averages $183 more a year than the Boxster. Small gaps add up when you keep a car for a decade.

Lincoln Navigator Costs About $1,089 A Year To Repair

American luxury is on the list too. The Lincoln Navigator averaged $1,089 per year, according to the RepairPal figures.

Even a big domestic SUV with a luxury badge can bring four-figure annual repair costs.

The Lincoln MKC on the list averaged $853, so the Navigator runs about $236 more each year.

Brand-level numbers tell a similar story. In the Consumer Reports study, the 10-year totals were $19,250 for Land Rover, $14,090 for Porsche, $10,525 for Mercedes-Benz, $9,890 for Audi and $9,500 for BMW. Tesla came in lowest, at $4,035.

What can you do about it? Jalopnik, in a December 2025 article on maintenance mistakes, says a professional pre-purchase inspection costs $200 to $400 and can catch deferred maintenance. That is a small price next to the numbers above.

Consumer Reports, in an updated June 2026 guide to used luxury cars to avoid, warns that the wrong choice can mean “a fortune spent on excessive out-of-warranty repairs.” Averages are only averages, so a single car’s history matters most.

More Stories You May Like