10 Things You Should Never Tell A Car Salesman Before You Know The Actual Price, Financing Terms, And Trade-In Value

The friendly handshake, the cold bottle of water and the easy chat about your weekend all have a purpose. A good salesperson is also gathering clues about how much you can pay and how badly you want to leave with a car today.

Car-buying writers at SlashGear, Jalopnik, Edmunds and CNNMoney have each listed what to keep to yourself. Here are 10 things that came up again and again, plus what the Federal Trade Commission says about the same moments.

Think of it as a short script. You can be polite, curious and calm without handing over your best cards before the price is settled.

“I Can Spend $400 A Month” Lets The Loan Stretch Instead Of The Price Shrink

SlashGear writer Joe Hindy, in a January 2026 piece, says a monthly payment target lets dealers stretch the loan term. His example is a $40,000 loan at 5% over 60 months, about $754 a month and $45,000 total, versus 84 months at 8%, about $623 a month and $52,000 total.

The FTC’s new-car buying guide makes the same point, noting that 72 and 84 month loans lower payments but often carry higher rates. Ask for the out-the-door price instead.

“I Need A Car By Tomorrow” Hands Over Your Walk-Away Power

Both SlashGear and Jalopnik warn that urgency weakens your hand. Jalopnik’s July 2026 article says your strongest position is being willing to walk away.

CNNMoney, in advice developed with Phil Reed, consumer advice editor at Edmunds, puts it this way: act as though you have time, and be ready to buy if the right car at the right price shows up.

“My Trade-In Is Parked Outside” Lets Them Juggle The Numbers

Jalopnik says a salesperson who learns about your trade-in early can use it to make up the difference on the new car’s price, such as offering more for the trade to cover a gap. Settling the car’s price first also leaves you free to sell your old car privately if the offer is low.

The FTC agrees on the order of operations. It says to wait until you have settled the new car’s price so the dealer does not adjust the price to offset a trade-in offer.

SlashGear adds one more rule: do not lie about the trade-in’s condition, since problems tend to surface at appraisal.

“I’m Paying Cash” Can Cost You A Discount

SlashGear’s Hindy says dealers earn financing kickbacks from lenders, so cash removes that income. Jalopnik makes a similar argument, saying dealers may offer better deals if they think they can win your financing.

Both suggest keeping your payment method private until the out-the-door price, which includes taxes, tags and fees, is agreed. SlashGear says the same goes for “I have my own financing.”

“I Love This Car” Tells Them The Price Is Not Worth Fighting For

CNNMoney’s advice is memorable: “Stay calm and pretend you’re looking over a microwave oven.” Showing strong attachment signals you will not walk away, so the salesperson has less reason to lower the price.

SlashGear and Jalopnik both say the same thing. Visible excitement reduces your leverage.

“I Haven’t Been Shopping Around” Removes Your Best Alternative

SlashGear says this line signals that you lack alternatives, and that the same car may be cheaper elsewhere. Edmunds, in its list of the 11 biggest mistakes car shoppers make, advises comparing at least three dealerships.

Edmunds adds that telling salespeople you are weighing other options can help you get a better price.

“I Want It In This Exact Color” Boxes You Into One Car

SlashGear says that if your wanted color and trim combination is rare, you are boxed in, and dealers may mark up exclusive colors. Having alternatives in mind keeps your options open.

This one is easy to fix before you ever walk in the door. Decide which colors you would accept.

“I’m Bad At Math” Or “I Know Nothing About Cars” Invites Confusion

Hindy says admitting weak math skills can leave you vulnerable to confusion over interest rates, add-ons and markups. He suggests bringing someone who is good with numbers, or getting the terms in writing and reviewing them later.

He gives the same advice for admitting you are new to cars. Research beforehand, or take offers home to think over.

“My Credit Is Pretty Rough” Can Cost You On The Interest Rate

CNNMoney says dealers often earn part of the interest you pay, so they may not offer the best rate if they think you will accept a higher one. Its advice is to arrange your own financing before shopping.

The FTC and Edmunds also recommend getting pre-approved, which shows your APR, loan length and maximum borrowing amount, and gives you something to compare with the dealer’s offer.

“Give Me Every Accessory” Opens The Door To Marked-Up Extras

SlashGear’s Hindy says dealer accessories carry markups that add up. He cites $200 Honda all-weather mats versus third-party versions at about half the price.

The FTC reminds buyers that add-ons are not free and that you can say no and ask the price. Before you sign, ask to review every fee and charge.

The common thread is simple. Learn the real numbers first, and then talk.

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