9 Cars From The 1990s That Collectors Are Paying Attention To Again, Including Family Wagons, Sporty Coupes And Off-Roaders

Not long ago, a 1990s car was just an old car. Now collectors are circling them at auctions and online sales, and prices for some models have jumped by double digits.

Here are 9 cars from that decade that have drawn fresh attention, with the numbers and the names behind them. Every figure comes from a named source, and every one comes with a warning: condition, mileage and originality change the price dramatically.

The big picture comes from a January 2023 news report published by KSL. It quotes Brian Rabold of Hagerty, the classic car insurance and valuation company, saying collectible 1990s cars had risen an average of 78% over three years.

A quick word on grades. In the Hagerty Price Guide, Condition #1 means concours-ready and Condition #2 means excellent, so a worn daily driver sits well below the prices quoted here. Sold prices on auction sites tell you what one car brought on one day, not what every car is worth.

Buick Roadmaster Wagons Are Up 48% Since 2019

The big family hauler is having a moment. According to the KSL report, Hagerty says prices for 1990s Buick Roadmaster wagons are up 48% since 2019.

That is a hefty jump for a car many families once used for vacations and trips to the lumberyard.

1990s Ford Broncos Now Sell For Nearly Double What They Did Before

The same report says 1990s Ford Broncos averaged $13,375 from 2015 to 2018 on Bring a Trailer, the online auction site. They now go for almost double that, according to the site’s data cited in the report.

Frank Mecum of Mecum Auctions told the same report that low-mileage mid-1990s pickup trucks were selling for $50,000 to $70,000. Low mileage is the key phrase in that sentence.

Broncos in rough shape still sell for far less than clean examples, so check the condition before you dream.

Early 1990s Mitsubishi Eclipse Values Climbed About 40%

The sporty little coupe has come a long way from the used-car lot. Hagerty told the KSL report that early 1990s Eclipse values are up 40% since 2020.

Its near twin, below, did even better. Family resemblance counts for a lot when collectors start shopping.

The Eagle Talon Rose Nearly 45% Since 2020

Built alongside the Eclipse, the Eagle Talon saw prices climb almost 45% since 2020, again according to Hagerty in the report.

The Talon wore an Eagle badge, a brand that no longer exists. For some collectors, that is part of the charm.

Nissan 300ZX Sells Around $26,000 On Bring A Trailer

The report puts the Nissan 300ZX at about $26,000 on Bring a Trailer, with values rising. That is a long way from the price of an ordinary used coupe.

Auction results vary by mileage, modifications and paperwork, so treat that figure as a snapshot, not a promise.

The Early 1990s Mazda Miata Averages About $14,000 Online

The little roadster is the friendly face of this group. The KSL report lists early 1990s Miatas at about $14,000 on Bring a Trailer, with values rising.

That makes it one of the most affordable cars on this list, though a tired example will cost less and a spotless one more.

A 1999 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Brought $100,499 With Just 168 Miles

Hagerty’s report on the sale, first published in February 2022, covers a black 1999 VR-4 with only 168 miles that sold for $100,499 on Bonhams’ online “The Market” platform. Hagerty called it an outlier.

The same article says excellent-condition, low-mileage VR-4s typically trade for $25,000 to $45,000 on Bring a Trailer. Hagerty’s Price Guide listed a 1999 VR-4 at $60,900 in concours-ready Condition #1 and $35,100 in Condition #2.

The Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo Is The Cheaper Twin Of The 3000GT

Hagerty’s article suggests a 1996 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo as a less expensive alternative to the 3000GT. Its Price Guide value in Condition #1 was $28,500, compared with $58,400 for a 1996 3000GT Twin Turbo in the same condition.

The two cars share much of their design, which shows how a badge alone can double a price.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Of The Early 1990s Is Sought After

The KSL report names the Toyota Land Cruiser, from the early 1990s through 1997, among the models collectors want. It also notes rising prices for the Volkswagen Vanagon.

A March 2024 article from Insurance Business, produced in partnership with Hagerty, quotes Todd Hutcheson of Hagerty Canada saying 1990s collectible vehicle values were “continuing to rise at a double-digit pace.”

The Insurance Business article names many more 1990s model lines that Hagerty followers watch, including the Chevrolet Camaro and Corvette, Dodge Viper, Ford Mustang and Probe, Plymouth Prowler, Acura NSX, Toyota MR2 and Supra, and Porsche 911. Those are worth a look if your tastes run faster than a station wagon.

If you own one of these cars, the best next step is to look up your exact model and condition in a price guide like Hagerty’s, and to keep every receipt and original part. For buyers, a pre-purchase inspection is cheap insurance against paying collector money for a car that needs a rebuild.

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