11 Things Car Dealerships May Try To Add To Your Final Bill, And The Fees You Should Question Before Signing Anything

You have haggled for hours, the price finally feels right, and then the finance office slides a stack of papers across the desk. Somewhere in that stack, extras can be waiting that you never asked for.

Federal regulators, AAA and Consumer Reports have all looked at these extras, and they have plenty to say. Here are 11 add-ons and charges to question before your pen touches the contract.

One rule from the Federal Trade Commission covers every item below. In its guide to buying a new car, the agency says, “Add-ons are not free. They’re extra things you buy and finance along with the car.”

VIN Etching Can Cost Hundreds For Numbers Already Stamped On The Car

Consumer Reports, as reported by Jalopnik in 2026, puts VIN etching at $200 to $300 and says to skip it. The group points out that vehicles already have their VINs marked from the factory.

AAA’s 2021 guide to dealer add-ons cites a National Consumer Law Center analysis that found an average markup of more than 300% over the dealer’s cost on antitheft window etching. AAA suggests asking the dealer to remove or waive the charge if you do not want it.

Nitrogen Tire Fill Was Called Out By The FTC As A Fraudulent Add-On

When the FTC proposed its car-dealer rule in June 2022, it used “nitrogen filled” tires as its example of an add-on that provides no consumer benefit. The agency said such tires hold no more nitrogen than normal air. You can read its press release for yourself.

Consumer Reports, again through Jalopnik, lists the charge at $400 and notes that regular air is mostly nitrogen already.

Rustproofing Is Listed At $800 For Cars That Already Leave The Factory Protected

Consumer Reports puts rustproofing at about $800 and says it is generally not worth it on modern new cars, which come well protected from the factory. Undercoating shows up on the Department of Defense’s Office of Financial Readiness list of common dealer add-ons too.

The advice from that office, in its dealer add-ons guide, is to research what you want before you agree to any extras. Financing them can raise both your total price and your monthly payment.

Interior And Fabric Protection Plans Cover Something A Can Of Spray Can Do

Consumer Reports uses the same reasoning for interior protection plans as for rustproofing: skip them on modern cars. AAA is blunter about fabric protector, saying a can costs “a few bucks” at an auto parts store and you can apply it yourself.

That gap between a dealer charge and a shelf price is the whole story with this one.

Paint Protection Gets A Lukewarm Review From AAA

AAA says paint protection is “not so much” worth buying. The auto club does not put a dollar figure on it, so ask for the price in writing and compare it with what a body shop or detailer would charge.

The FTC adds that add-ons “might not cover what you expect,” so ask about any limits or conditions before you agree.

Extended Warranties Carried An 83% Average Markup In One Analysis

AAA cites a National Consumer Law Center analysis that found extended service contracts carried an average markup of 83% over the dealer’s cost. Consumer Reports describes “multiple four-figure price tags” and suggests buying a more reliable vehicle and setting money aside for repairs.

AAA does say a warranty can help if you are buying a car with high repair costs. It also notes you may be able to buy an automaker-backed contract later at another franchised dealer, possibly for less.

GAP Coverage Makes The Most Sense On A Lease, According To AAA

The Office of Financial Readiness explains that GAP insurance covers the difference between what you owe and what your insurance pays if the car is totaled or stolen. AAA says it can be worthwhile if you are leasing.

The FTC lists “gap policies” among common add-ons you can decline, so ask for the price before you decide.

Prepaid Maintenance Plans Deserve A Math Check

A prepaid maintenance plan covers scheduled services, like oil changes and tire rotations, for a set time or mileage, according to the Office of Financial Readiness. Its advice is simple: make sure what you pay is worth the value you receive.

AAA adds that these products are voluntary, and a dealer should not require one to buy or finance a car. You can often buy them later, perhaps for less.

An Advertising Fee Is Already Built Into The Sticker, Says Consumer Reports

If a line item says advertising, Consumer Reports has a short answer. It says that cost is already accounted for by the vehicle’s MSRP, so you should not pay it.

Ask the finance manager to show you where that charge comes from, and ask for it to be removed.

Pre-Delivery Inspection And Cleaning Charges Overlap With Destination Fees

Consumer Reports also advises against paying extra for pre-delivery inspection or cleaning, because destination charges already cover those services.

The same report says some fees are reasonable. Titling and registration fees, and sometimes a paperwork fee, are normal to pay, though the amount is negotiable. Jalopnik adds that unnecessary dealer extras can add over $4,000 to a purchase.

Credit Insurance Is Never Required By Federal Law

The FTC states that credit insurance is not required by federal law. If a dealer requires it for financing, the agency says it must be included in the APR.

That makes this one worth a hard look any time it appears on your paperwork.

Before you sign anything, ask for the out-the-door price, including taxes and fees, in writing. The FTC recommends this, and also says to ask for every fee and charge to be shown before you agree.

A federal rule aimed at junk fees did not survive. According to Kelley Blue Book, the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out the FTC’s car-dealer rule on January 27, 2025, and it never took effect. That leaves your own questions as the best protection.

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