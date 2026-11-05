Federal Investigators Look Into About 1.2 Million Tesla Model 3 And Model Y Vehicles After Suspension Complaints Describe Parts Detaching And Cars Needing Tows Without Warning

Imagine driving along when a piece of the front suspension simply lets go. Federal investigators say that is what owners describe in a set of complaints that has now prompted a probe covering about 1.2 million Tesla vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigation opened a Preliminary Evaluation, numbered PE26006, on July 29, 2026. Its opening document lists the estimated population at 1,198,300 vehicles.

The Probe Covers 2018 To 2020 Model 3 Cars And 2021 To 2023 Model Y SUVs

The vehicles under review are 2018 through 2020 Tesla Model 3 sedans and 2021 through 2023 Model Y crossovers. That adds up to one of the larger vehicle populations in any recent investigation.

NHTSA says the evaluation was prompted by a review of vehicle owner questionnaires. In total, the agency counts 156 incidents, all reported as complaints alleging suspension failure.

A Part Called The Front Lower Lateral Link Reportedly Detaches

The part at the center is the front lower lateral link, one of the pieces that helps hold a wheel in its proper position. The complaints say it detaches.

When that happens, NHTSA says, the result is potentially a loss of vehicle directional control. The vehicle may also be undrivable and need a tow.

Maybe the most striking detail is the lack of a heads-up. According to NHTSA, in most cases there was no advance warning, and while some owners reported noises before the failure, the vehicle gives no visual warning.

So Far The Agency Reports No Crashes, Fires, Injuries Or Deaths

It is important to keep the facts in proportion. NHTSA reports none of those outcomes in connection with the complaints in this evaluation.

A preliminary evaluation is also an early stage of the agency’s process. NHTSA opened it to determine the underlying cause, scope and severity of the potential problem, and to assess the safety-related issues. It is not a recall, and it is not a finding that every car in the group has a defect.

Earlier Recalls Covered Some Cars, But Investigators Say These Failures Go Beyond Them

This is not the first time suspension links on these cars have drawn attention. NHTSA’s document points to two earlier recalls.

Recall 21V-835 covered 2,791 model year 2019 to 2021 Model 3 vehicles because of a production issue.

Recall 23V-235 covered 422 model year 2018 to 2019 Model 3 vehicles with similar failures.

The agency states that the current failures exceed the scope of those recalls. It also says they do not appear related to the production issue behind 21V-835.

What Owners Of These Teslas Can Do This Week

If you own or are shopping for one of these model years, there is no need to panic, but a little attention costs nothing. The simple steps below are the kind of thing any careful owner would do.

Look up your vehicle identification number on NHTSA’s recall page at nhtsa.gov/recalls. It is free and takes a minute. Pay attention to new clunks, rattles or odd noises from the front end. Some owners in the complaints reported noises before a failure. Ask any technician to look over the front suspension during your next service visit, especially if the car has some years behind it. Keep your repair records. If a part fails, receipts and dates make any later conversation with the manufacturer or the agency far easier. If your car has a suspension problem, report it. Reports from owners are what started this evaluation.

Do not skip the basics either: tire wear, steering feel and any pulling to one side can point a mechanic toward a front-end problem early.

Buying used? Ask the seller whether any suspension work has been done and request the paperwork. A Tesla that has had its front links inspected or replaced is worth knowing about before you sign.

Consider how this kind of case begins. No single driver can tell whether a complaint is a fluke, but 156 reports lined up side by side start to look like a pattern worth studying.

That is why the agency’s complaint database matters so much. Every report adds a data point, and every data point helps investigators decide whether a problem is isolated or widespread.

It is also worth remembering the size of the group. With about 1.2 million vehicles in scope, even a small share of affected cars could add up to a lot of drivers, which is exactly what the evaluation is meant to measure.

How To File A Complaint With NHTSA If Something Feels Wrong

Anyone can report a vehicle problem to NHTSA at nhtsa.gov/report-a-safety-problem or by calling the Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236. The agency uses those reports to spot patterns across thousands of cars.

This investigation shows the system working as designed: owners complained, regulators counted, and a formal review began. No matter what badge is on your grille, the same rule applies. A strange noise from the front wheels is worth a trip to a shop, and a complaint is worth filing.

As the evaluation moves forward, NHTSA will work to determine the underlying cause and how widespread the problem is. Until then, stay alert, check your VIN, and keep your service records handy.

More Stories You May Like