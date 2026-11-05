Automakers Are Facing A New Kind Of Federal Safety Test As 102 Models Meet Pedestrian Protection Criteria That Look Beyond The Driver And Measure Injuries To Heads And Legs

For decades, car safety ratings mostly answered one question: what happens to the people inside? Now the federal government is asking what happens to the person your car hits.

On September 18, 2026, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released the first pedestrian protection assessments for model year 2027 vehicles. According to the agency’s announcement, 102 models from 10 manufacturers met the new performance criteria in this inaugural round.

The Government Safety Stars Now Look At The Person Outside The Car

The new assessments sit inside the New Car Assessment Program, better known as the 5-Star Safety Ratings. That is the program many shoppers already check before they buy.

NHTSA says the criteria evaluate how effectively vehicle designs protect pedestrians in a collision. It is a shift from the driver-first mindset, and it matters to every grandparent who has ever crossed a parking lot with a grandchild by the hand.

Three Different Impacts Measure Injury Risk To Heads, Hips, Legs And Knees

NHTSA says the tests measure injury risk to the head, hips, legs and knees. The agency uses three impact scenarios to get there.

Child and adult headform impacts on the hood and windshield area, which look at head injury risk.

Upper leg impacts on the leading edge of the hood.

Full lower-limb impacts on the bumper.

The shape of the front of a vehicle is more important than most of us realize. The height of a bumper, the stiffness of a hood edge and the area where a hood meets a windshield all affect what happens to a person on foot.

102 Models From 10 Manufacturers Cleared The Bar In The First Round

The first results are the opening chapter of a new rating category, not the final word. NHTSA reports that 102 models from 10 manufacturers met the criteria for model year 2027.

The agency presents the pedestrian criteria as part of its larger set of safety information for model year 2027 vehicles. Those include crashworthiness ratings for frontal, side and rollover crashes, plus pedestrian protection for the head and upper and lower legs.

The ratings also cover crash avoidance technology: automatic emergency braking, pedestrian automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, blind spot warning and blind spot intervention. Seen together, they paint a picture of how a car protects people inside and out.

The Administrator Calls The Program The Gold Standard

NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison said: “NHTSA’s 5-Star Safety Ratings program is the gold standard.” He added that he expects the recognition to encourage automakers to include new pedestrian safety designs in more models.

That is the whole idea of public ratings. When a company can earn a badge for a safer design, and shoppers can see who has it and who does not, the market has a reason to improve.

How To Look Up A Car’s Pedestrian Result Before You Buy

You do not need to be an engineer to use this. The government has built the answer into the page you may already visit.

NHTSA says a yellow box on each vehicle’s ratings page shows whether it passed or failed the pedestrian criteria, or whether its ratings are pending or not submitted. Results, including the pedestrian assessments, can be reviewed for individual models at NHTSA.gov/ratings.

Go to NHTSA.gov/ratings and search the make, model and model year you are considering. Find the yellow box for the pedestrian criteria and note whether it says passed, failed, pending or not submitted. Read the rest of the page too, including frontal, side and rollover results and the crash avoidance technology list. Compare two or three similar vehicles side by side before you visit a showroom. Take a printout or phone screenshot with you, and ask the salesperson about anything that shows as pending.

The yellow box is the part to remember. It turns a technical test into a quick glance, so a shopper can see in seconds whether a model passed, failed, or is still pending.

Three of those impact types target body regions where injuries to people on foot often occur, which is why the agency lists the head, hips, legs and knees by name. Hoods and bumpers may look like styling, but in a collision they are part of the safety system.

Because this is the first round for model year 2027, expect the list to change. As more manufacturers submit vehicles, more models should show a result.

Why This Matters Even If You Mostly Drive Slowly

Many of us picture pedestrian crashes as something that happens on a dark highway. In real life, they often happen on the streets we know best, in parking lots, driveways and crosswalks near the grocery store.

If you live in a neighborhood with kids, walkers and cyclists, the front end of your next vehicle is worth a second look. A car that scores well for protecting the people outside it is a car that cares about the neighbors.

Pending does not mean failed, and a missing result is not a verdict. It simply tells you that, for now, there is nothing yet on the page, so ask questions.

The main takeaway is a happy one. The federal ratings now give you a way to shop with other people’s safety in mind, and it takes about two minutes on a phone.

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