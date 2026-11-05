Dealership Advertised Used Cars As Already Certified, Then Buyers Allegedly Paid Again For Certification And Unwanted Add-Ons Before A $4 Million FTC And State Settlement

If a used car is advertised as already certified, you would expect that label to be the end of the story. Federal and Connecticut officials say that is not what happened to some shoppers at one Nissan dealer, and the dealer has now agreed to a $4 million settlement.

The Federal Trade Commission announced the deal on August 19, 2026, together with the State of Connecticut. It involves Chase Nissan LLC, which does business as Manchester City Nissan in Manchester, Connecticut, along with its owners and managers.

Cars Advertised As Certified Allegedly Came With A Second Certification Bill

The heart of the case is a charge that sounds almost too silly to be true. The FTC and Connecticut say the dealer double-charged for certified pre-owned vehicles.

According to the agencies, some consumers were told to pay to certify used cars that the dealer had advertised as already certified pre-owned. In other words, the label was in the ad, and then the customer allegedly got billed for the label.

Total Loss Protection Allegedly Slipped Into Financing Papers

That was only one piece. The agencies say the dealer also collected other fees without consumer authorization.

They allege total loss protection was often added to financing agreements without consumers’ knowledge or consent. Anyone who has signed a stack of dealership papers while a salesperson flips pages knows how that can happen, which is exactly why this part of the case matters.

The FTC and Connecticut also said the dealer’s own data showed customers were frequently charged thousands of dollars in unlawful fees. These are allegations from a lawsuit that was filed in January 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, and the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing.

The $4 Million Goes To Consumers, And Connecticut’s Attorney General Did Not Hold Back

Under the proposed stipulated final order, the defendants must pay $4 million, and that money is to be used for consumer redress. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the settlement will send millions of dollars back to customers.

His statement was blunt: “Manchester City Nissan systematically ripped-off Connecticut customers through needless, unauthorized junk fees.” That is the attorney general’s characterization, made as part of announcing the deal.

Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, added that “Price transparency is essential for protecting consumers from deception.” The Commission approved the stipulated final order 2-0.

New Rules That Would Change How This Dealer Quotes A Price

The proposed order does more than collect money. It also puts guardrails on how the dealer does business going forward.

The defendants may not misrepresent whether a vehicle is certified or includes a limited manufacturer warranty.

They must clearly disclose, as the most prominently displayed item, the maximum total price a consumer must pay, with only required government charges excluded.

They must get express, informed consent from consumers for all charges.

Like other stipulated final orders, this one has the force of law once a district court judge approves and signs it. The release also points to an April 2026 action by the FTC and the Maryland Attorney General against Lindsay Auto Group over deceptive pricing and unwanted add-ons, a sign that regulators are watching dealers closely.

Before You Sign, Run Through This Certified Car Checklist

Whether you are shopping in Connecticut or Kansas, the same common-sense habits protect you. Certified pre-owned usually means a car has passed an inspection and carries extra warranty coverage, so ask exactly what you are getting for that label.

If the ad says certified, ask for that in writing and ask whether any certification fee will be added. An already-certified car should not need a second bill. Request the buyer’s order with every line itemized before you go into the finance office, and read each charge. Look for products you never asked for, such as total loss protection, and say no to anything you did not choose. Express, informed consent is the standard the proposed order sets. Ask what the maximum total price will be, with only government charges such as tax and registration excluded. Ask for the manufacturer warranty terms in writing if the dealer says the car comes with one.

Take your time. A dealer who is proud of a deal does not mind you reading every page, and a pushy one will often tell you something about the deal by the way they hurry you.

Spot A Problem Charge After The Fact? Here Is Where To Report It

If you think you were charged for something you did not agree to, gather your contract, your ad screenshots and your receipts. Then report it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov, the FTC’s channel for fraud, scams and bad business practices.

The FTC also reminds people that it will never demand money, make threats, tell you to transfer money or promise a prize. For plain-language buying advice, the agency’s consumer pages at consumer.ftc.gov are a good place to start before the next time you visit a lot.

The big takeaway from the Manchester City Nissan case is that a label on an ad should mean what it says. Keep your paperwork, question every add-on, and remember that the price you were quoted and the price you pay should be the same number.

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