A Dallas Crash Involving A 2018 Chevy Equinox Became The Eleventh Death Linked To Banned Replacement Air Bag Inflators, And Officials Warn Used Car Buyers To Check Past Repairs

A routine drive in Dallas ended in tragedy on August 27, and federal safety officials say the cause was a part that should never have been in the car. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration calls it the eleventh death in the United States linked to a banned replacement air bag inflator.

In a consumer alert dated September 3, 2026, NHTSA said a driver died in a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. The agency describes the crash as otherwise survivable.

A Survivable Crash In Dallas Turned Deadly In A 2018 Chevy Equinox

Those two words, otherwise survivable, are the heart of this story. NHTSA says the crash itself was one a driver could have lived through.

The agency says this is the first death linked to an Equinox. The ten earlier deaths, along with three severe injuries, all occurred in Chevrolet Malibu and Hyundai Sonata vehicles, which means the problem is not limited to one model.

The Part Is Marked DTN60DB, And NHTSA Says It Is Defective And Likely Illegally Imported

Every one of these incidents involved the same kind of part, according to NHTSA. It is a replacement driver-side frontal air bag inflator marked DTN60DB.

NHTSA says these inflators were defective, likely illegally imported, and made in China. Earlier in 2026 the agency banned the importation and sale of DTN60DB inflators, which it describes as its first such ban in more than two decades.

The agency’s investigation is tracked under file EA25005. Its final decision found the inflators pose a risk of serious injury or death.

Instead Of Protecting The Driver, The Inflator Can Rupture And Send Metal Toward The Face

Here is what an air bag is supposed to do: inflate in a blink and cushion your chest and head. NHTSA says these inflators can do the opposite.

In a crash, instead of inflating the air bag to protect the driver, they rupture and send large metal fragments toward the driver’s chest, neck, eyes and face. That is why officials are not treating this as a minor parts issue.

Why Used Car Buyers Are Being Told To Look Hard At Past Repairs

A replacement inflator usually means a car has already been in a wreck. If a crash deployed the air bag, someone had to put a new one in, and the quality of that repair matters more than the paint job.

NHTSA’s alert is aimed squarely at people who own or shop for used vehicles. The agency says to check the vehicle’s history, and to order a history report if you have not seen one.

Have the vehicle inspected if it has had a crash with air bag deployment since 2020 and was not repaired by the manufacturer’s dealership.

If the air bag deployed in a prior crash, have a reputable mechanic inspect it right away to confirm it is a legitimate, equivalent replacement.

Do not inspect the air bag yourself.

If a vehicle has a DTN60DB inflator, do not drive it until a genuine replacement is installed.

A Plain-English Plan Before You Buy Your Next Used Car

You do not have to give up on used cars. Millions of them are great values, and a little homework goes a long way.

Pull a vehicle history report before you fall in love with the car, and look for any record of a crash or air bag deployment. Ask the seller straight out whether the air bag has ever been replaced, and where the work was done. Ask for repair receipts. A repair at the manufacturer’s dealership is a different situation from one at any other shop, and NHTSA specifically mentions repairs not done by the manufacturer’s dealership. If the history shows an air bag deployment since 2020, pay a reputable mechanic to inspect before you sign. Walk away if the seller dodges your questions. A good car does not need a good excuse.

Think of it as a short conversation with the past. A used car has a story, and the history report plus the repair receipts are how you read it before you pay for the ending.

That mechanic visit costs a small fraction of the car’s price, and the potential downside it protects against is far bigger. Treat it as the cheapest insurance you will buy all year.

How To Report A Suspect Inflator Or Reach The Safety Hotline

The wording of the alert is direct on one point: do not try to inspect the air bag yourself. Leave that job to a reputable mechanic who can confirm whether the replacement is legitimate and equivalent to the original part.

If you suspect a vehicle has one of these inflators, NHTSA asks you to report it to law enforcement. You can contact your local Homeland Security Investigations office or FBI field office, or submit an online complaint to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center.

You can also report to NHTSA online at nhtsa.gov, or call the Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time. If you are helping an older relative buy a used car, make that call part of the plan, and share this warning with them before they hand over a deposit.

The bottom line from the federal alert is short. A clean-looking car can hide a repair history, so check the past, get it inspected, and keep your family out of the driver’s seat of anything with a questionable air bag.

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