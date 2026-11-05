Dealership Group Advertised Cars At Tempting Prices, Then The FTC Alleged Buyers Paid More Than $3,350 Extra On Average In Over 92% Of Deals And The Group Agreed To Pricing Restrictions

A dealership group that lured shoppers with eye-catching prices has agreed to new rules after the Federal Trade Commission alleged the real bill came in thousands of dollars higher. The group is Greenway Auto Group, and the agency announced the settlement on October 8, 2026.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, its complaint alleges buyers paid more than $3,350 above the advertised price on average. The agency says that happened in over 92% of transactions.

More Than $3,350 Extra On Average, And It Allegedly Happened In Over 92% Of Deals

Read those two numbers again. The FTC’s complaint alleges that Greenway advertised vehicle prices thousands of dollars below what it actually charged. That is not a once-in-a-while slip, according to the complaint, but a pattern showing up in more than nine out of ten sales.

These are allegations, and the case ended in a settlement. A proposed order of this kind is not a finding that anyone broke the law, and it only carries the force of law once a federal judge approves and signs it. The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Orlando Division.

The Sticker Said One Thing, The Paperwork Added Fees, Packages And Penalties

So where does the extra money come from? The FTC says the added charges included administrative fees, dealer fees, delivery fees and processing fees, plus mandatory packages and penalties.

Picture the scene. You spot a pickup online at a price that makes your eyebrows jump, you drive across town, and by the time you reach the finance office the number has grown by the cost of a decent used lawn tractor. The complaint describes exactly that kind of gap.

The agency also says some advertised prices reflected conditional rebates and discounts that only a subset of shoppers could actually get. In plain terms, the low number in the ad was allegedly a price that many people would never see on their own paperwork.

Fake Cash Prize Mailers And Website Promises After A Warning Letter

Here is where the story gets spicier. The FTC alleges Greenway sent mailers claiming recipients had won cash prizes that could be redeemed at a Greenway dealership. According to the complaint, the prizes were not real.

Then came the March 2026 warning. The FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection sent a warning letter about the group’s advertising, and the agency says that was part of a wider push: in March 2026 it issued warnings to 97 auto dealership groups about deceptive pricing.

The complaint alleges that after the letter, Greenway added assurances about price transparency to its websites while continuing to advertise prices thousands of dollars below what it charged. The FTC calls those assurances false.

What The Proposed Order Would Force The Group To Do

Under the proposed stipulated final order, Greenway’s price advertisements must prominently show the actual price a consumer has to pay. The only thing excluded from that number is charges required by the government, such as taxes and tag fees.

Greenway would be barred from using deceptive prize mailers.

It could not misrepresent whether charges, fees, taxes, products or services are optional or required.

It could not misrepresent whether financing is required, or what type or source of financing is involved.

The Commission voted 2-0 to authorize staff to file the complaint and the proposed order. Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, put it this way: “Consumers can’t make informed choices when the actual price is hidden.”

How To Protect Your Wallet Before You Sign Anything

You do not need to be a lawyer to defend yourself on a car lot. You just need to slow down and ask for the one number that matters, the total you will write a check for.

Ask for the out-the-door price in writing before you visit. That figure should include every fee, package and charge except government taxes and required registration costs. Compare the written number to the advertised price. If it jumps by hundreds or thousands, ask the manager to explain each added line, one at a time. Ask whether each add-on is optional or required. Under the proposed order, Greenway would not be allowed to misstate that, and any dealer should answer it straight. Read the fine print on rebates and discounts. If a price depends on a rebate, ask whether you personally qualify before you fall in love with the car. Never treat a mailer that says you won cash as good news. The FTC says it will never demand money, make threats, ask you to transfer money or promise a prize.

If something feels off, you can walk out. A good deal will still be there after a night of sleep, and a pushy one rarely is.

Where To Report A Dealer Who Plays Games With The Price

The FTC invites people to report fraud, scams and bad business practices at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. General consumer guidance is available at consumer.ftc.gov, and it is worth a read before your next big purchase.

The agency says price transparency is a priority across many industries, including grocery delivery, rental housing, concert and sports ticketing, and auto sales and leasing. For shoppers, the lesson from the Greenway case is simple: the advertised price is where the conversation starts, not where it ends. Keep a copy of every ad you rely on, screenshot the listing, and hold the dealer to the number you were promised.

One more habit helps. Bring a calculator, or use the one on your phone, and add up every line on the buyer’s order yourself. If the total does not match what you were quoted, say so politely and out loud. Dealers hear that sentence all day, and the honest ones simply fix the paperwork.

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