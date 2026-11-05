Used Car Sellers Who Never Put The Title In Their Own Name Can Leave Buyers Facing A Registration Nightmare, So Check The Seller’s ID Before Handing Over Cash

The ad looks great. A clean used sedan, a price a few hundred dollars under the usual, and a seller who says it belongs to a friend or a cousin. That story is where a lot of used-car trouble starts.

Some sellers who pose as private owners are really in the business of flipping cars without ever putting the title in their own name. Buyers who deal with them can end up with a registration problem that takes months to untangle.

Meet The Curbstoner Posing As A Neighbor

A curbstoner is an unlicensed dealer who buys and sells cars on the side while pretending to be an ordinary owner. They post a few ads, meet in a parking lot and move on to the next car.

Many states have laws about how many vehicles a person can sell per year without a dealer license, and these rules differ from state to state. The idea behind them is that a dealer must follow rules that protect buyers, and a curbstoner skips every one.

The problem for you as a buyer is that there is often no business to come back to when something goes wrong. The phone number goes dead, and the car is yours along with its problems.

Title Jumping Leaves You Holding A Paper Problem

Title jumping is when a seller buys a car, never registers it in their own name, and then sells it with the previous owner’s signature still on the title. The title passes along a chain of people without the state ever recording who owns it.

It is done to avoid fees, taxes and paperwork, but it leaves the next buyer to deal with the consequences. When you go to the motor vehicle office, the clerk may tell you that the chain of ownership is broken.

That can mean extra fees, delays, a trip back to a person you cannot find, or in the worst cases a vehicle you cannot register at all. The smoothest way to avoid it is to refuse a title that does not carry the seller’s name.

The Name On The Title Must Match The Name On The ID

This is the single best test. Ask to see the seller’s driver’s license, and compare the name and, if possible, the address to what is printed on the title.

If the person selling says they are selling for a relative or a friend, ask for the relative to come along. A legitimate arrangement can be documented, but it is wise to be careful.

If the seller makes excuses, rushes you or says the title is “in the mail,” pause. A real owner with a real title can usually show it to you on the spot.

Look For Liens And Brands Before You Pay

The title also shows whether a bank or credit union still has a claim on the car. If a lienholder is listed, you need written proof that the loan has been paid off before the title is signed over.

Check for brands too, such as salvage or rebuilt, which affect value and insurability. A branded title on a car sold as clean is a red flag.

Match the vehicle identification number on the title to the number on the dashboard and the door jamb. If any of them differ, walk away.

A Practical Checklist For The Day You Buy

Run the VIN through a vehicle history report and the recall lookup at nhtsa.gov/recalls.

Ask to see the title and the seller’s photo ID, and make sure the names match.

Confirm there are no liens, or get written proof of payoff.

Get a bill of sale that lists the date, price, VIN and both parties’ names.

Have an independent mechanic inspect the car before you commit.

Meet at a bank or your local motor vehicle office, and avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

Paying by cashier’s check or bank transfer, rather than a pile of bills, gives you a record of the payment. Keep copies of everything.

Check Your State’s Rules Before You Buy

The steps to transfer a title and register a car vary by state, so spend a few minutes on your state’s motor vehicle agency website. Many list exactly what a private sale needs, including signatures, odometer disclosures and notary requirements.

Laws on curbstoning also differ, so what counts as illegal selling in one state may be treated differently in another. The agency website is the best place to learn what applies where you live.

Walk Away When The Deal Feels Off

Good deals do not require pressure. A seller who insists you must pay today, refuses to meet at a public place or will not let a mechanic look at the car is giving you every reason to leave.

There are plenty of honest private sellers out there, and they will gladly show a title and an ID. Treat anyone who will not as someone you do not need to buy from.

A few minutes of checking at the start can save you a registration nightmare later. The name on the title against the name on the ID is the easiest first step, and it costs nothing.

Red Flags In The Ad Itself

Telltale signs show up before you ever meet the seller. The same phone number may appear on several listings, the photos may be taken at a dealer lot or auction, or the seller may use phrases such as “selling for a friend.”

A price well below the going rate for the make and model is another warning. If a deal looks too good, ask yourself why the seller is in such a hurry.

Search the seller’s number and the car’s details online before you go. A few minutes of searching can reveal a pattern of repeat listings.

More Stories You May Like