Toyota Recalls 228,367 Sienna Hybrids After Second-Row Seatbacks May Unlock In A Crash, And Warns Owners Not To Carry Passengers In Those Seats Until Fixed

Toyota is recalling 228,367 Sienna Hybrid minivans because the second row seat backs can unlock in a frontal crash, and the company is telling owners not to carry passengers in those seats until the van is fixed. The repair is a software update, and it is free.

Motor1.com reported the recall on October 28, 2026. It covers Sienna Hybrid vans from model years 2022 through 2026.

What Can Go Wrong In A Frontal Crash

A minivan seat back is designed to stay locked upright during a collision so the person sitting there stays protected. In these Siennas, the second row seat backs can unlock in a frontal crash.

An unlocked seat back can fold or move when the people sitting in it need it to hold firm. That puts second row passengers at greater risk of injury than they would be in a properly locked seat.

Motor1.com reports that Toyota found the issue during crash-validation testing. In other words, the problem turned up in testing and was not the result of a string of reports from the road.

The Warning About The Second Row

Because the concern is what happens in a crash, the practical advice is aimed at who sits where. Toyota is warning owners not to carry passengers in the second row seats until the van has been fixed.

For many families, that is a real inconvenience. A Sienna is the vehicle people buy so they can haul extra people, and the second row is where many of them sit.

Think of the grandparents who take the grandkids to school and soccer practice, or the couple who drive friends to church. If you have a Sienna Hybrid from these model years, rearrange who rides where, and use other vehicles for bigger groups until the work is done.

The Fix Is A Free Software Update

The remedy is simpler than many owners will expect. Dealers will perform a software update to the supplemental restraint system (SRS) control unit, the computer that manages the airbags and related crash systems.

No parts are swapped for most vans, and the update is free. Motor1.com notes that about 200 Sienna vehicles used in mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) fleets are different, and those vans will get their second row seat backs replaced.

A software update is the kind of repair that can often be done in a short visit. Call ahead anyway, because more than 228,000 vans means dealers will be busy.

When The Letters Go Out

Toyota’s owner letters begin going out on December 7, 2026. If you own one of these vans, you can expect a notice in the weeks after that date.

You do not need to wait for it. The recall is already public, and a quick lookup will tell you if your van is on the list.

If you bought your Sienna used, the previous owner’s address may still be on file. That is one more reason to check the VIN yourself.

Because the update changes how the van’s crash computer behaves, it is worth asking the service advisor to confirm the work order lists the recall by name. Keep the paperwork when you leave, since it is your proof the repair was done if you ever sell the van.

Families with several vehicles can use the other one for the longer trips in the meantime. It is a small sacrifice for a few weeks of safer rides.

Check Your Sienna In Two Minutes

A VIN check is free and takes about as long as brewing a cup of coffee.

Find your 17-character VIN on the driver’s side dashboard near the windshield, or on the driver’s door jamb sticker.

Enter it at nhtsa.gov/recalls, the government’s free lookup.

If the seat back recall shows as open, call a Toyota dealer and ask for the earliest software update appointment.

Ask whether the dealer can complete it while you wait or whether you will need to leave the van.

Bring the same habit to every vehicle you own. A van that was clean last month could have a new open recall today.

Smart Habits For Families Who Haul Passengers

Whatever the recall status, a few seating rules are worth following. Place the youngest riders where they have the best protection, and make sure every child is in the right seat or booster for their size.

Make sure every seat back is latched before you start moving. A quick tug on each seat back after folding or adjusting it takes seconds and confirms that it caught.

If a seat feels loose, wobbles or does not click into place, do not drive with someone sitting there. Have a dealer look at it.

A Reminder That Software Can Be A Safety Part

This recall also shows how modern vehicles work. The computer that manages the crash systems is as much a safety component as a seat belt or airbag, and a few lines of code can change how the restraints behave.

For owners, the takeaway is not to panic. The issue was found in testing, Toyota filed the recall, and the fix is quick and free for most vans.

Still, it only helps if you act. Look up your VIN, adjust who rides in the second row until the update is installed and book the dealer visit as soon as you can.

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