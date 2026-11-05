Subaru Issues A Do-Not-Drive Recall For Just Eight 2026 Crosstrek And Forester Vehicles Because A Loose Suspension Nut Could Let The Ball Joint Separate

Subaru has issued a do-not-drive recall covering just eight brand new vehicles, four 2026 Crosstrek and four Forester models, because a nut holding a front suspension ball joint may not have been tightened at the factory. The number is tiny, but the warning is serious: if one of these vehicles is yours, it should not be driven until it is repaired.

The recall is filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as campaign 26V685, and Subaru submitted it on October 19, 2026.

One Nut On The Left Front Is The Problem

According to the NHTSA filing, the nut on the left front lower control arm ball joint may not have been torqued. A supplier may have skipped the tightening step on that nut before the part reached Subaru’s assembly line.

A ball joint is the pivot that lets your front wheel steer and move up and down with the road. The nut holds that joint together, and a loose one means the joint is not clamped the way it should be.

If the nut is not tight enough, the filing warns it could separate. When a front suspension joint comes apart, the driver can lose control of the vehicle.

Why Subaru Said Do Not Drive

Most recalls tell owners to book a service visit at their convenience. A do-not-drive notice is different, and it is reserved for defects where the risk of using the vehicle outweighs the inconvenience of leaving it parked.

Here, the concern is a wheel that could suddenly stop being held in its proper position. At parking lot speed that is bad enough, and at highway speed it could be a crash.

The sensible move for an owner is not to take a chance on a quick trip to the store. Park it, call the dealer and ask about having it picked up or towed.

Only Eight Vehicles Are Involved

The scope is small. Four 2026 Crosstrek and four Forester vehicles are included, all built between August 4 and August 13, 2026.

With such a narrow build window, nearly every Crosstrek and Forester on the road is unaffected. Even so, the vehicles in question are very new, which means they may have just been delivered to dealers or buyers.

If you have taken delivery of a 2026 Crosstrek or Forester in recent weeks, run your vehicle identification number. A small recall is easy to miss because it rarely makes the evening news.

The Fix Is A Free Inspection And Replacement

Subaru’s remedy is straightforward. Dealers will inspect the ball joint nut and replace it, at no charge to the owner.

Notification letters are scheduled for December 16, 2026. That date is well after the recall was filed, so there is no reason to sit and wait for the postman.

Anyone who has one of the eight vehicles should be contacted directly. If you have heard nothing and own a new Crosstrek or Forester, make the call yourself.

How To Check In Two Minutes

Looking up a recall is free and takes about as long as reading this paragraph.

Find the 17-character VIN on the driver’s side of the dashboard, near the windshield, or on the driver’s door jamb label.

Type it into the lookup at nhtsa.gov/recalls.

If recall 26V685 shows as open, stop driving the vehicle and call a Subaru dealer.

Ask the dealer to arrange a tow or a pickup if you do not feel the vehicle is safe to drive in.

Do this for every vehicle you own, not just the new one. Older cars collect recalls over the years, and many of them are never repaired simply because the owner never knew.

Never Shrug Off A Clunk From The Front End

This recall is a good reminder of something every driver should know. A new noise from the suspension is not something to ignore, even on a vehicle that has barely any miles on it.

Clunks, knocks or rattles when you go over bumps or turn the wheel can point to a loose or worn suspension part. Vague steering, a wandering feel on the highway or a wheel that seems to lean can be signs too.

Do not wait to see whether the sound goes away. Have it looked at right away, and if the shop finds a loose suspension nut or joint, ask whether other fasteners were checked as well.

Dealers can also run the VIN on their own systems when you call, so you can confirm in one conversation whether your vehicle is among the eight and what the next step is.

What A New Owner Should Do Right Now

If you bought a new 2026 Crosstrek or Forester from late summer, treat the VIN check as part of the delivery routine. It costs nothing and could take only a minute.

If the vehicle is not on the list, you can relax. If it is, you are one phone call away from a free repair and, more importantly, from keeping a dangerous part off the road.

For everybody else, the story is a snapshot of how safety recalls are supposed to work. A defect was caught quickly after production, the automaker filed with regulators within weeks and a fix is being offered at no cost.

That is the system doing its job. All it needs from owners is a few minutes to check.

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