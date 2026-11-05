Only Tesla’s Cybertruck And Toyota’s Tundra Earned 2026 IIHS Large Pickup Safety Awards, While Not A Single Small Pickup Qualified Under The Tougher Testing Rules

Big trucks look tough, but the crash-test lab sees them differently. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, only two large pickups earned a 2026 Top Safety Pick award, and not one small pickup made the list.

WTKR reported the news on March 24, 2026, in its coverage of the IIHS announcement. The full list of winners is on the IIHS large pickup page, so check it for any changes since the spring.

Cybertruck And Tundra Are The Only Large Pickups On The Winners List

The Tesla Cybertruck earned the higher honor, Top Safety Pick+. The Toyota Tundra crew cab earned Top Safety Pick, the award one step below.

That is the entire large pickup roster for 2026. If you were assuming the best-selling trucks in your neighborhood were all on it, the IIHS list says otherwise.

The awards apply to specific body styles and trim levels, which is why the Tundra is listed as a crew cab. Always match the award to the exact truck you are buying.

Not One Small Pickup Qualified Under The Tougher Rules

The small pickup category came up empty. According to the WTKR report, small pickups need work on back seat protection before they can earn an award.

That detail matters for families who use a compact crew cab pickup to haul kids and grandkids. Rear passengers have long been a weak spot in many vehicle designs, and IIHS has pushed automakers to take them as seriously as the front seats.

A missing award does not mean a truck is unsafe to drive. It means that the truck did not meet the highest bar IIHS has set for the year.

A Good Rating Is Now Required, Not Just Nice To Have

The 2026 awards come with stricter crash requirements. As WTKR reports, a “good” rating is now required, which raises the floor for any model that hopes to win.

That means a truck cannot coast on a strong showing in one test while posting a weaker mark in another. Automakers that want an award will have to engineer for every category.

The result is a shorter list of winners, and the large pickup class shows it plainly.

63 Models Have Won So Far, 45 With The Top Honor

Across all vehicle types, 63 models had earned 2026 awards at the time of the announcement. Of those, 45 were Top Safety Pick+ and 18 were Top Safety Pick.

The IIHS adds winners as more models are tested, so the tally can grow through the year. That is why you should look at the live list before you sign for a truck.

Against that background of 63 winners, two large pickups and zero small pickups is a noticeable showing. Pickups remain a part of the market where the buying decision is often driven by towing capacity and looks.

How To Use The Ratings When You Shop For A Truck

Safety ratings are one input, and they work best alongside the rest of your priorities. Here is a short checklist for the dealership lot.

Open the IIHS site and search for the exact model, cab style and model year.

Look at the individual ratings, not only whether an award exists.

Pay attention to rear seat protection if you carry passengers in back.

Check headlight ratings and the availability of crash-avoidance features on the trim you want.

Compare with the federal government’s crash ratings at nhtsa.gov.

A truck without an award can still have good scores in many tests. The point is to read the details and make an informed choice.

Bigger Does Not Automatically Mean Safer

It is easy to assume that a heavy truck protects its occupants best. The IIHS awards are a reminder that structure, restraint design and testing results matter as much as size.

Note that the awards list can change after March 2026 as more trucks are tested, so verify the status of any truck you are considering. The numbers here are those reported at the time of the announcement.

If you are shopping now, use the IIHS ratings as a starting filter, test drive the finalists, and ask the salesperson about any updates to the model year you want.

Top Safety Pick Plus Versus Top Safety Pick, Explained

Both awards are meaningful, but they are not the same. The Cybertruck’s Top Safety Pick+ sits at the top of the program, while the Tundra’s Top Safety Pick is the tier just below it.

Of the 63 models honored so far, 45 reached the higher tier and 18 landed in the lower one. Either badge puts a vehicle ahead of the many models that earned no award at all.

If two trucks you like are close in price, a higher award can be a reasonable tiebreaker. Just remember that a badge is a summary, and the individual test scores tell the fuller story.

Why Back Seat Protection Matters To Grandparents

Many readers use their pickups to carry grandchildren to ball games and church. In a crash, the back seat deserves the same engineering attention as the front, and the IIHS has made clear that small pickups need work there.

If you drive a small pickup now, there is no need to panic. Make sure everyone is belted, use the correct child seat for each child’s size, and follow the manufacturer’s guidance for installing it in your cab.

When your next purchase comes up, ask the dealer directly how the truck performed in the rear seat tests. A good salesperson will pull up the IIHS page with you.

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