Ford Recalls More Than 30,000 F-150 And Super Duty Pickups After A Tailgate Cable Could Snap Under Heavy Loads And Drop The Tailgate Without Warning

Ford is recalling 30,123 pickup trucks because the left tailgate cable can fail when the tailgate is carrying a heavy load, and nothing on the dashboard will warn the driver first. Anyone who leans on a tailgate to haul gear, sit on or load heavy cargo should pay attention.

The report, published by WDBO on October 28, 2026 and citing NHTSA, covers the 2026 and 2027 Ford F-150 and the 2026 F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty trucks. Ford’s recall number is 26S78.

The Left Cable Is The Part That Can Let Go

A pickup tailgate does not simply hang on its hinges. Steel cables on each side hold the gate level when it is folded down, so it works as a flat extension of the bed.

According to the WDBO report, the left tailgate cable in these trucks can fail under a heavy load. When a cable lets go, the tailgate can drop suddenly, and whatever is sitting on it can slide off or tip out.

For most people, a falling tailgate means a bruised shin or a dented bumper. With a heavy load, a person standing behind the truck or a worker sliding something across the gate, it could mean much worse.

There Is No Warning Light To Tell You

The detail that stands out in this recall is that the trucks give no warning. WDBO reports there are no warning lights tied to this problem, so a driver cannot count on the dashboard to flag a cable that is about to give out.

That is why a visual habit matters more than a dashboard habit here. You will not be told by a chime or a lamp, so you have to be careful about how you load the truck.

Until the repair is done, avoid putting heavy items on a lowered tailgate. That means no stacking a loaded wheelbarrow, a motorcycle ramp load, a full cooler or a row of people sitting on the gate at the tailgate party.

Which Trucks Are Included

Not every Ford pickup is part of this recall. The affected group is the 2026 and 2027 F-150, plus the 2026 F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty.

Within those models, the trucks were built in a short window, from May 31 through June 16, 2026. That narrow production run is why the total is a little over 30,000 rather than hundreds of thousands.

A narrow window also means plenty of owners of the same model will be in the clear. The only way to know for certain is to look up your own VIN.

A Free Cable Replacement Is Coming

Ford’s remedy is a free replacement of the tailgate cable. Dealers will do the work at no cost to the owner, and parts and labor are both covered.

Owner letters are scheduled to begin going out on December 14, 2026. If your truck is on the list, expect a letter in the weeks after that date.

If you bought your truck recently, particularly a brand new one from the summer of 2026, the notice may take longer to find you. Do not rely on mail alone.

How To Find Out If Your Truck Is Affected

Checking takes only a couple of minutes, and you can do it from your phone in the driveway.

Locate the VIN on the driver’s side of the dashboard, visible through the windshield, or on the driver’s door jamb label.

Enter it at nhtsa.gov/recalls, which is free and does not require an account.

If the tailgate cable recall shows as open, call a Ford dealer and give them the recall number 26S78.

Ask when the replacement cables will be in stock so you can book a single visit.

You can also use Ford’s own owner site to run the same search. Either route gives you the same answer, and both are free.

Smart Tailgate Habits While You Wait

Even after the new cable goes on, treat a tailgate as a convenience and not a loading dock. Manufacturers publish weight limits for the tailgate in the owner’s manual, and those limits are lower than most people assume.

Spread loads out rather than parking all the weight at the outer edge. Keep children and pets off a lowered gate, and never let anyone stand behind the truck while you slide a heavy item onto it.

If you need to haul something heavy before the dealer visit, load it into the bed with the gate up, or ask a friend to help lift it in. It takes more effort, but it avoids putting stress on the cable that is under recall.

Why You Should Not Put This Off

It is easy to shrug off a tailgate recall because nobody drives with the gate down on the highway. But heavy loads are exactly what trucks are bought for, and a cable that fails with no warning is a risk every time you use it.

The repair is free, the parts are coming and the process is simple. Run your VIN, call the dealer and get on the schedule.

For a truck owner, that is about as easy as a safety fix gets. A few minutes on the phone beats a sudden drop of a loaded gate.

More Stories You May Like