Consumer Reports Survey Finds Dealership Service Departments Earn Lower Price Ratings Than Independent Repair Shops, And Some Owners Are Taking Their Business Elsewhere

Anyone who has stared at a dealership service invoice and felt their stomach drop has company. A Consumer Reports survey of roughly 11,000 of its members found that owners who paid a dealership for repairs gave it the lowest marks on price.

Kelley Blue Book reported the findings in a March 25, 2024 article on the study, and Consumer Reports published the full car repair shop survey on its own site. The data is from 2024, and no newer edition turned up, so read the numbers as a snapshot rather than today’s price list.

Dealerships Landed At The Bottom Of The Price Ratings

The members who responded rated the shops where they had work done, and the dealership category came in last when it came to price. According to the report, nearly all dealerships earned the lowest price rating in the survey.

Independent repair shops, by comparison, fared better on how owners felt about the bill. That matches what many drivers already say around the kitchen table.

The survey is about satisfaction with price, not a measurement of every invoice. Still, a sample of about 11,000 people is large enough to take seriously.

The Average Out-Of-Pocket Bill Was About $700

Consumer Reports found that the average out-of-pocket cost for the repairs its members reported was about $700. That is a real hit for a household on a fixed income.

The spread was wide. According to the figures reported by Kelley Blue Book, 26% of respondents paid between $500 and $999, 22% paid between $1,000 and $1,999, and 14% paid $2,000 or more.

Add those three groups together and a large share of the people surveyed spent at least $500 on a single repair. For anyone driving an older car, a bill like that can raise the question of whether the repair is worth it at all.

Why So Many Owners Look Beyond The Dealer Down The Street

Kelley Blue Book framed the study as evidence that Americans prefer repairs outside the dealership. Price is a big part of that story, since independent shops often charge lower labor rates and can offer aftermarket parts that cost less than factory ones.

Convenience matters too. A small shop near home may offer a loaner, a familiar face behind the counter, or a mechanic who remembers what was done to your car last year.

None of that makes every independent shop a bargain, and none of it makes every dealer a ripoff. It does mean you should shop the repair the way you shop for anything else.

When The Dealership Is Still The Smart Call

There are good reasons to head to the dealer. Warranty work and safety recalls are done there at no charge, and newer vehicles can have software or diagnostic needs that only a franchised shop can handle.

If your car is under the factory or an extended warranty, using an independent shop for covered work could mean paying for something you would have gotten free. Read the warranty paperwork before you book anywhere else.

For routine jobs such as oil changes, brakes, tires, batteries and belts, an independent shop with a good reputation is a sensible place to start.

How To Get A Fair Price Without Burning Your Whole Saturday

A little prep goes a long way. Use these steps the next time a service advisor hands you an estimate that makes your eyebrows rise.

Ask for the estimate in writing, with parts and labor listed separately.

Get a second quote from an independent shop for any job over a few hundred dollars.

Ask whether the repair is urgent or can wait, and what happens if you wait.

Find out whether aftermarket parts are an option and how they are warrantied.

Check the shop’s reviews and ask neighbors who they trust.

Do not feel pressured to approve work on the spot. A reputable shop will let you take the estimate home.

What The Survey Means For Your Next Invoice

The big lesson from the Consumer Reports survey is that dealership service is the place most likely to leave you feeling overcharged. That feeling showed up across thousands of members, not just a handful of cranky ones.

Know that the data dates to 2024, and prices have moved since. Treat it as a reminder to compare, not as a rule that independents are always cheaper.

Keep your maintenance records in a folder, learn what your car actually needs at each mileage mark, and never be afraid to say you would like to think it over. That alone can save you a good chunk of that $700 average.

Ask These Questions Before You Say Yes To An Expensive Repair

Service advisors are trained to sell, and a calm set of questions keeps you in charge. Ask what symptom the repair fixes, what the part does, and whether the shop can show you the worn component.

Ask how long the shop warrants its work, both parts and labor. A solid warranty is often the clearest sign that a shop stands behind what it does.

Finally, ask whether the shop checked for open recalls or manufacturer service bulletins on your car. Some of those fixes cost you nothing.

Keep Your Own Records And Your Leverage

A simple folder of receipts shows what has been done, helps you avoid paying twice and boosts resale value when it is time to sell. It also gives a new mechanic a map of the car’s history.

If you have a long relationship with a trusted independent shop, stick with it. Loyalty to a good mechanic is one of the cheapest forms of car insurance you can have.

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