Toyota Recalls 105,794 Land Cruiser Hybrids After A Fuel Tube Connection Could Come Loose And Leak Gas Near An Ignition Source, Raising Fire Risk

Toyota is recalling 105,794 Land Cruiser Hybrid SUVs because a small clip on the fuel tube can come loose, and a connection that lets go can leak gasoline in a spot where fire is the worry. The fix is free, and owners do not have to wait long to learn whether their vehicle is on the list.

According to Motor1.com, which reported the recall on October 22, 2026, the affected SUVs are model years 2024 through 2026. The recall is filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) under campaign number 26V673.

A Small Clip Joining Resin To Metal Is The Weak Link

The problem sits in the fuel system. Motor1.com reports that a clip joins a resin section of the fuel tube to a metal section, and that clip can lift or go missing altogether.

When that happens, the connection is no longer held the way the engineers intended. Fuel can escape from the joint instead of staying inside the line on its way to the engine.

Gasoline leaking out of a fuel line is never a small matter. Fuel vapor and liquid fuel near hot components or anything that can throw a spark is the classic recipe for a vehicle fire, which is why regulators treat a fuel leak as a safety defect rather than a nuisance.

Fire Risk Is The Reason This Recall Matters

This is not a story about Land Cruisers bursting into flames on driveways. It is a preventive recall, aimed at fixing the part before a leaking fuel tube meets an ignition source.

That is exactly how the system is supposed to work. A defect is spotted, the automaker files with NHTSA, and owners get a free repair before the worst can happen.

Still, a fuel smell is not something to wave off. If you ever notice gasoline odor around your SUV, see fuel dripping under it, or spot a wet patch where you parked, do not keep driving and hope for the best.

The Dealer Fix Is Free And Starts With A Clamp

Toyota’s remedy, as Motor1.com lays it out, is straightforward. Dealers will add a supplemental clamp to hold the fuel tube connection in place.

If the tube itself turns out to be damaged, the dealer will replace it. In both cases the owner pays nothing for the parts or the labor.

That is the rule for any safety recall in the United States: the repair is done at no charge at an authorized dealer. If anyone tries to bill you for a recall repair, push back and call the manufacturer’s customer line.

When Will The Letters Arrive?

Toyota plans to mail owner notification letters between November 29 and December 13, 2026. If you drive one of these SUVs, watch your mailbox in that window.

You do not have to wait for the letter, though. A recall is real the day it is filed, and you can find out right now whether your Land Cruiser Hybrid is included.

Letters can also go astray, especially if you bought the vehicle used, moved recently or never updated your address with the dealer. A quick lookup takes the guesswork out.

How To Check Your Land Cruiser In Two Minutes

Here is the simple routine any owner can follow:

Find your 17-character vehicle identification number (VIN) on the lower corner of the windshield on the driver’s side, or on the driver’s door jamb sticker.

Type it into the free recall lookup on NHTSA’s website, nhtsa.gov/recalls, and read the result.

If the recall shows as open, call a Toyota dealer, give them the campaign number 26V673 and ask for the earliest appointment.

Ask whether the parts are on hand so you do not make a trip for nothing.

The lookup works on any vehicle, so it is smart to run it every few months on everything in your driveway. Recalls get added all the time, and a clean result today does not guarantee a clean result next spring.

What To Do While You Wait For An Appointment

Dealers get busy when a large recall lands, and more than 105,000 vehicles is a lot of service appointments. You may not get a slot the same week you call.

In the meantime, use common sense. Park outside rather than in a closed garage if you notice any fuel odor, and keep an eye on the ground under the vehicle after it sits overnight.

If you see or smell fuel, stop driving and ask the dealer about having the SUV towed in. A tow is far cheaper than the alternative.

Buying Used? Check Before You Sign

Anyone shopping for a used Land Cruiser Hybrid from the 2024 through 2026 model years should run the VIN before handing over money. An unfixed recall does not disappear when a vehicle changes hands, and the repair stays free for the next owner.

Even so, it is easier to learn about an open recall before the purchase than after. If the seller has not had the work done, ask for it to be completed or factor the hassle into your decision.

The bottom line is simple. A clip the size of your thumb should not be able to put a family SUV at risk, and Toyota is fixing it at no cost. Look up your VIN, book the visit and cross it off the list.

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