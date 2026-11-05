Man Risks $25,000 On A Corvette Z06 Abandoned At Auction For Six Years, Then Spends Another $3,500 To Find Out Whether He Bought A Bargain Or A Disaster

This 2008 Corvette Z06 sat abandoned in an auction lot for six years. It went through several auctions in a row and nobody wanted it. The engine was not running, the tires were flat and it was covered in dirt. Everyone who looked at it saw only problems.

Then @percepcarUSA bought it for $25,000, almost half of what a running one is worth. His question was whether he had just made the deal of a lifetime or bought a massive problem.

It was not just any Corvette. It is a C6 Z06 with the LS7, a seven-liter V8 making 505 horsepower. When it launched, it was the fastest Corvette Chevrolet had ever put on the street.

A Pre-Wash Reveals Velocity Yellow And Good News About Rust

Before counting any profit, he had to find out if the engine still worked. First came a pre-wash, because six years outdoors had destroyed the paint’s shine. As he rinsed it, the yellow began to show. It is Velocity Yellow, the most iconic Corvette color.

Then came some good news. The Corvette body is not steel, so there is no rust on the panels. The chassis is aluminum too, and after the wash he found no structural rust, no holes and nothing compromised. Six years in the elements would destroy the chassis on most cars.

“An Engine That’s Been Sitting For Six Years Is Always A Question Mark”

The engine had dirt caked on every part. Each LS7 was hand-assembled by a single technician, he says. A mechanic named Roy needed to see everything to diagnose it, so the engine was cleaned first.

The outside showed no visible leaks and no broken hoses. Roy then checked the oil. The car has a dry sump like a race car, with the oil in a separate tank, and what came out was dark and thick.

The Gasoline Was The Biggest Worry

What worried Roy most was the fuel. After sitting that long, the gas went bad and came out dark with a strong varnish smell. If someone had tried to start the car on it, it would have clogged everything in its path.

Roy drained the whole tank and pulled a spark plug. It was worn out with a dark electrode. A scan also found one stored misfire code, on cylinder one, which matched.

“Not Yet” Was Roy’s Answer To Starting It

When the owner asked if Roy would try to start it, the answer was direct. Not yet. He gave a short list: a new battery, eight spark plugs, oil, filters, fresh gas and fluids. No opening the engine, just the basics every car sitting that long needs.

The question was whether the basics would be enough.

The Tires Cost More Than Everything Else Combined

The wheels cleaned up, but the rubber had dried out after six years in the same spot. With this much power, he says, driving on them would be a huge risk, so all four had to go. He points out a detail few owners notice, that the front fenders are carbon fiber to save weight.

Then came the part that hurts, buying the parts. His list came to $2,655:

Eight iridium spark plugs, the originals for the engine: $110

New battery: $230

Synthetic oil, almost ten liters because of the dry sump, plus the filter: $120

Air filter and fuel filter: $120

Fresh gas to fill the tank: $85

Coolant and brake fluid: $90

Sport tires with the rears wider than the fronts, mounted: $1,900

The tires alone cost more than everything else combined. Roy’s labor for the job was $600.

Roy Installs Everything And Waits For The Moment Of Truth

Roy returned and installed a new battery, eight new plugs, fresh oil and filters, topped off all fluids and put in new gas. Now the question was simple. Will it start?

While that was going on, the car got a proper scrubbing. A soft brush went into the gaps, trim and badges, because the Velocity Yellow is the factory paint and still had to go through polishing.

Inside, the abandonment had left dust, dried leather and the smell of a car closed up too long. After cleaning, the interior looked like a sports car again, with soft leather and a clean dash.

If The Clear Coat Was Damaged, The Whole Budget Changed

The big risk was the paint, faded and full of stains after six years of sun and rain. If the clear coat was damaged, the car would need a full repaint and the entire budget would change.

It did not. With the right products and equipment, polishing saved the finish, and the polishing and detailing products cost $245.

$28,500 In, And A Projected $20,000 Profit

Between parts, Roy’s labor and polishing supplies, he spent another $3,500 on top of the $25,000 purchase. The result was a car with shining paint, a clean interior, new tires and an engine running perfectly. There was no bodywork, no repaint and no opening the engine, just the basics done right.

The total investment came to $28,500. The estimated sale price is between $48,000 and $52,000, for an estimated profit of around $20,000.

“Everyone at the auction looked at this Corvette and saw just an abandoned car,” he says. “I saw a 505 horsepower car that just needed a second chance.” His next project is a 2020 Shelby GT500.

What To Do Before Starting A Car That Has Sat For Years

The lesson is that a sitting car deserves patience before the key goes in. Stale fuel can clog the system, so drain it first. Replace the battery, change the oil and filters, and check the spark plugs.

Check the tires too. Old rubber dries out, and on a car with this much power it is a risk. The cheap basics come first, and a rescue like this depends on getting them right before opening the engine.

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