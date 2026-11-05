Jeep Wrangler Owner Tries To Fit Massive 37-Inch Tires With The Smallest Lift Possible, Then Discovers Wheel Backspacing Could Make Or Break The Entire Build

What is the least lift you can get away with to run a 37-inch tire on a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon JL? According to off-roader @DrivingLine, you technically do not need a lift at all, but you do have to trim a little plastic and add bump stops.

That worked for him with the stock wheel and a narrower 37×11.50R17 Nitto Recon Grappler. Then he asked the harder question: what about a wider, more traditional 37×12.50 on an aftermarket wheel?

He tested exactly that with a 37×12.50R17 Nitto Trail Grappler, a mud-terrain radial much larger than the all-terrain he pulled off, mounted on a 17×8.5 aftermarket wheel. It sticks out a good bit more, so it needs a little lift.

Why He Ditched The Factory Wheel For A 37×12.50

He had three reasons for not keeping the factory wheel. It is a 17×7.5, which by spec is a little too narrow for a 12.50 tire. He says people do run that combination, but he does not like it.

Second, it has 6 inches of backspacing, a high number. With a true-size 37×12.50, that typically leads to rubbing on the lower control arm and a need for a wheel spacer, which he did not want. Third, he simply wanted something cleaner and more aggressive.

Backspacing Decides Whether The Tire Rubs The Suspension

His warning is that picking a wheel on looks alone is a bad idea for a Wrangler, especially if you cycle it off-road. Offset and backspacing matter.

His new wheel has zero offset and 4 3/4 inches of backspacing. In his experience that is a good balance. If he eventually goes with a real suspension kit, he should not have to worry about the tire hitting suspension parts.

It also gives the tire more poke than the factory wheel, which helps off-road stability, though it slings more debris on the Jeep. He adds that 4 3/4 inches is a fine line on scrub radius. The further you push a wheel out, the heavier the steering gets and the harder it is on ball joints and unit bearings.

An 8.5-Inch Wheel And Bead Retention Without The Beadlock Price

He likes an 8.5-inch width with a 12.50 because it stands the tire up and protects the wheel. For a driver who wheels a lot and skips beadlocks, he says it is a smart choice.

The wheel is not a beadlock, though he does like beadlocks. It has a bead-retention design that helps keep the tire seated at low pressure. He will not drop below 10 PSI, and for his use, 12 PSI front and 10 PSI rear is fine. The wheel weighs only 27 pounds, and the satin finish is easier to clean than matte black.

A 1-Inch Spacer, Two-Inch Bump Stops And Just A Little Rear Lift

For the front, he added a 1-inch Teraflex spacer and swapped the 1-inch bump stop for a 2-inch one. In the rear he added a 3/4-inch spacer and left the existing 2-inch bump stops in place. He says it keeps the Jeep closer to the factory rake, not nose high, which matters because he tows.

He had already trimmed some plastic from the back and the inner fender in his earlier no-lift video, so he did not expect rubbing. The trail would tell.

On The Trail, Tight Does Not Mean It Does Not Work

With the front passenger tire hanging off the ground at full articulation, the driver’s side clearance was extremely tight, but he had zero issues out of the front all morning. He thinks a stubby front bumper would be a good investment.

The rear is where he found the most rubbing. The tire touches the inside of the factory flare, and the lugs grab it a bit, but it tucks inside fine and will not rip anything off. Adjustable control arms could bring the axle back some.

He notes that even with a 2.5-inch suspension kit, the Jeep would likely still have 2-inch bump stops front and rear, so where the tire hits would be basically the same. Yes, it cycles, yes, it goes off-road, and yes, it rubs a little in the rear.

The Real Problem Is The Factory Shocks, Not The Rub

He says the biggest weakness is not the rubbing. It is that the factory shocks cannot control the added unsprung weight. A calm cruiser would be fine, but he likes to drive fast, and the shocks blow through their travel and cause head toss.

His next step is a shock with a zero to 1.5-inch lift range, and he says they exist. If you are going to hit rougher trails, you probably want at least upgraded shocks with the spacer.

What It Is Like On The Road

On pavement, he says the Jeep rides better than stock because the footprint is larger. Keeping the factory spring rate and valving means if you like how it rides, it should not change much. But it moves through its travel faster over speed humps and potholes.

Air pressure matters too. Light truck tires may carry a higher load rating than the originals, so he runs 28 PSI in front and 26 PSI in the rear.

At its highest point, the Jeep is right at 75 inches tall, so it clears a 7-foot garage door easily.

Things To Know Before You Copy This Build

He used a Mopar spare tire relocation kit, which gives clearance but does not strengthen the mount, so serious off-roaders should look at something stronger.

His caster is about 4.2 degrees, close to factory. He prefers 6 degrees, but it drives fine, and many 2-inch lifts leave the lower arms alone.

For harder wheeling, he says a 2.5-inch lift is the right next step for ground clearance, control arm strength and valving.

His verdict is that it is a great weekend wheeler and a good stepping stone, since you can feel what the tire does before you see what an expensive lift kit adds. For a daily driver that is not a rock crawler, you do not need a big lift just to run a bigger tire.

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