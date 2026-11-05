Chip Foose Rebuilds A Fire-Destroyed 1955 Chevy For A Winner Who Grew Up With The Car, Turning A Family Loss Into A Chance To Make It Better Than Before

When fire destroyed Ben’s 1955 Chevy, the loss went well beyond a car. Ben grew up with the original, had it when he met his wife, and kept it through the years that followed as their kids came along.

Now a replacement ’55 is being built for him at Coulson Automotive in Port Alberni, Canada, under the direction of legendary designer Chip Foose. In a build update from Chip Foose and Coulson Aviation, the team says the goal is simple: give Ben his family member back, just better than before.

Ben won the Rise program, a giveaway Coulson Aviation ran that drew applications from all over, each with its own car and its own story. Picking one took a long time, according to the organizers.

“Cars Become Members Of A Family” And Ben Went Into The Ashes

What won the organizers over was the family side of the story. “Cars become members of a family,” one of them says, and Ben grew up with this one.

After the fire, Ben went into the ashes himself and pulled out the remnants of his car, saving everything he could. He brought the pieces to the shop for the design meeting. Foose says there is not much that can be saved, but the team will go through those parts and use what they can.

Hero Designer Joins The Build In Person

One of the Coulson team says he grew up watching Overhaulin’ and that every year at SEMA he looked at the cars Foose Design brought. In his view, Chip is the best automotive designer in the world.

Having Foose support the design and some of the build “makes the car so much more special,” he says, and lifts it to a level Ben could never have reached on his own. “It’s almost like we could rebuild it better than it was.”

Smoothing The Drip Rails And Cutting Out The Spare Tire Well

At the design meeting, Ben told Foose everything he hoped to have done. One of the biggest changes was smoothing the drip rails, the small channels along the roof edge, so the sheet metal day was devoted to that and to filling holes the car does not need.

Foose cut a piece out, shaped it, scribed it and cut again. He re-stretched a quarter panel because it looked too small, and decided pushing a section in made the top look better than flowing it out.

The crew also removed the spare tire well. Without a big enough piece of metal on hand, Foose made a quick pattern and spliced two pieces together. He pointed out a little lead where the factory welded the A-pillar to the roof, then smoothed the seam with lead.

Fit And Finish Is What Foose Brings To Coulson

Foose says he looks at fit and finish first. He wants everything assembled and gapped before anything is painted, so the car looks like one piece that was painted and put back together, not parts painted separately.

That comes from building hundreds and hundreds of cars, and he says he wants to pass that knowledge on to Coulson Automotive so the shop does its best possible work.

As for balancing old and new, the new car will resemble the original. Ben and Foose came up with ideas for a new interior and some color changes. “We’re giving Ben his family member back, but it just went through the fountain of youth,” Foose says.

New Brakes, Coilovers And A Bigger Fuel Tank Arrive In Big Boxes

A big order arrived from CPP and is described as the foundation of the build. It includes a disc brake conversion kit front and rear, hard lines and fittings, an electronic emergency brake, a full coilover conversion kit for the front, new leaf springs and drop brackets for the rear, a leaf spring relocation kit and tubular A-arms. The team says the A-arms should make the car ride nicely.

There is also a welded aluminum fuel tank that suits the fuel pump the LS engine requires. It raises capacity from 17 gallons to 29 gallons.

A Donated LS Engine Made 519 Horsepower

Blueprint Engines donated an LS engine for the project. The team opened the box and found it looking as advertised, with a full serpentine setup on the front, the power steering pump where it is needed, and a compact AC compressor.

It comes with the complete wiring harness and ECM, making it pretty much plug and play electrically. It also has a ZF transmission with a yoke for the driveshaft they want to use.

The transmission handles a lot of horsepower and shifts fast. One of the crew calls it the closest thing to a dual clutch without being one. The engine made 519 horsepower and 455 foot pounds of torque, which beats the listed specs.

An 800 Watt Amplifier And Kick Panel Speakers Will Keep The Music Going

A big pile of gear also arrived from Kicker. It includes an 800 watt dynamic power amplifier and 250 watt speakers, 6 3/4 inches across, that will probably go in the kick panel area.

The next steps are fitting the CPP swap parts to the chassis, checking for interference with the body, making room for the larger transmission and filling unused firewall holes. Then the shifter and wiring harness get set up, and the body goes back to the paint team to prepare for color.

Why Rebuilds Like This Matter To Owners

For classic owners, the lesson is that a lost car does not have to stay lost. Saving even a few remnants, as Ben did, gives a builder something to work from and keeps the memory attached to the new car.

The Coulson shop says it is well within its wheelhouse and that, with Foose supervising, it expects the project to go great. Ben’s ’55 gets another life.

More Stories You May Like