Customer Demands Snow Tires And Refuses Another Upsell, But The Shop Finds A Seized Strut And Blown Tire After He Has Already Rejected Repairs Three Times

“Just put the snow tires on and stop trying to upsell me.” That is what one customer told a repair shop, according to a compilation from the Mechanical Mania channel. The video’s dry reply: “Well, good luck stopping in the snow then.”

The car rolled in for new tires on both front wheels. The mechanic checked the left side first and found a good strut. The right side was a different story.

Shining a light on the front right, he found a wheel assembly that would not move, because it was locked up against the strut. “No wonder why the old tire blew up.”

“This Was The Third Time This Customer Had Been In And Declined These Repairs”

The caption on the clip is the sharpest part. The customer had already turned down the work on three earlier visits. The narration says it was only a matter of time before something happened.

The new tires were the only thing he wanted, and the shop found a seized strut and a blown tire. He had said no to every attempt to fix the cause.

The same message plays out across the rest of the compilation, which shows dozens of customers who came in asking for something small and left without the work that mattered.

“Just Do The Oil Change And Nothing Else” Is A Risky Sentence

Several clips involve customers who set strict limits. One driver asked the shop to do only what was necessary. Another wanted only the oil change. A third insisted on a battery and alternator for a Dodge that had been towed in with a no-start problem.

The video shows what that can hide. One owner who said they had been getting regular oil changes had camshafts covered in sludge, and the turbo was destroyed. Another vehicle arrived with a cracked block leaking coolant. In that case, the mechanic declined the work altogether because it was leaking oil from every spot it could.

A customer who wanted only a serpentine belt left with more going on than the belt. Another who knew the car needed an alternator and wanted it done the same day also had a heavily leaking water pump, which the video notes was not filmed.

A Shop Made One Customer Sign A Waiver Before Driving Away

Some stories end with paperwork. In one, the customer declined all the mechanic’s recommendations, including brakes, so the shop made them sign a waiver before they left.

In another, a customer who insisted the brake pads were fine came back six months later and the video asks, “Are you sure about that?” Another driver, in Pittsburgh, wanted to know only whether the car would get to Queens, New York. According to the video, the vehicle drove in when it should have been towed, and the customer drove it out in the same condition.

One BMW came in for a tire repair and the owner was confused by a $2,500 quote. So the mechanic put the car on the lift and showed all the problems, and she still declined to have them addressed.

A Small Pothole, A Broken Rear End, A Warning

A few clips show damage people tend to downplay. A 2012 BMW 128 was brought in with a loud noise from the left rear after a pothole, and the mechanic found the part completely broken. The shocks, he guessed, had never been changed.

Another customer swore the pothole was small and no faster than 40 mph. They nearly declined the repair until the mechanic showed them the damage.

One driver wanted a quote after hitting something and did not want to go through insurance. After seeing the state of the strut tower, the video says they should probably change their mind.

Other clips make the same point about suspension parts. One shows a Range Rover with air suspension and a cracked arm that had already started to rust inside. Another shows a Mazda in for an alignment and tires with a missing ball joint bolt. A 2000 Camry in for an alignment had rubbing marks on its tires. Each started as a routine visit and became something bigger.

What To Do When A Shop Says Your Car Needs More

Nobody likes being told a repair bill just got bigger. The shop clips suggest a few smart habits.

Ask to be shown the problem. Several customers changed their minds once the mechanic put the car on the lift or pointed to the damage.

Ask which items are safety-related, such as struts, brakes, tires and ball joints, and which can wait.

Get the recommendation in writing, so you can compare quotes and keep a record.

Do not ignore a clunk, a knock or a rubbing noise. Several of the cars in this video were warning their owners for weeks.

If you decline, understand what you are accepting. One shop asked customers to sign for it.

A strut that is seized or blown affects how the car handles, how the tires wear and how it stops, which matters most when the road turns slick. The sign-off line from the channel says it best: it was “quite a scary episode,” seeing all the repairs that customers refused.

The video asks viewers who work in shops to send in their own clips using the link in the description.

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