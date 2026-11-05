Budget Car Dealer Goes To Auction To Explain Why He Never Stocks Trucks, Then Sees A Dented Tacoma With 129,000 Miles And Engine Clatter Pass $16,000

Randon runs a car lot in North Carolina where every vehicle sells for under $5,000. People keep asking him the same question: why are there never any trucks out front?

So he took his camera to the auction, walked the lanes, and showed exactly what dealers pay for used trucks. His answer arrives quickly. A dented 2018 Toyota Tacoma with 129,000 miles and a clatter in the engine sold for well over $16,000.

The dealer behind The Real Car Dealer and Car Questions Answered says the point is not to pick on any one truck. He wants buyers to see what dealers are looking at and where the price points land.

“It’s Got A Little Bit Of Clatter” Did Not Stop The Tacoma From Passing $16,000

Randon inspected the Tacoma before it rolled through the lane. He heard something that did not sound right, a little clatter that he found odd for a Tacoma, and he spotted a massive dent on the side and a bed cover he does not like.

He expected it to bring a ton of money anyway, simply because it is a Toyota and a Tacoma. Bids climbed from 13,000 through 14,000 and 15,000, and kept going. “Man, they ran this thing a long way,” he said, as it crossed $16,000 and sold.

His lesson is that a perfect car should bring more, and big problems like that dent should take money off the price. Sometimes they do not, because two crazy dealers just run the price up.

A Tundra With 248,000 Miles And A Tick Dropped From $12,000 To $5,000

Not every truck had that kind of luck. A Tundra with 248,000 miles looked well cared for, with no rust on the frame and a clean inside, though the windshield was filthy.

The auctioneer started it at $12,000 and heard nothing. The price fell to $11,000, then to $5,000, before bids finally started. It reached $6,100 and did not sell.

Randon explained the term for that. An “if bid” means the truck did not bring enough, so the auction calls the seller afterward and tries to meet somewhere in the middle.

The Red Silverado With A Wrecked Tailgate Started At $23,000 And Found Nobody

A bright red 2022 Chevy Silverado with 92,000 miles was next. Red always brings more at auction, Randon says, but the tailgate needed replacing and franchise dealers dump stuff that rough rather than park it next to their clean new trucks.

The bidding started at $23,000 with no takers and slid down through $22,000, $21,000 and $20,500. Bids finally appeared at $15,000 and crept up to $15,600. It did not sell.

Trucks Where Tires Alone Would Cost Two Grand

A lifted 2017 Silverado Z71 with 107,000 miles had a good frame and no rust, but the tires were shot. Randon figured about $500 a tire, at least two grand right away. The bidding began at $25,000, dropped to $19,000, and stopped at $16,500 on a phone call.

A 2017 Chevy Colorado with 109,000 miles drew an $11,000 opening bid and sold at about $12,800. A 2015 Silverado 2500 work truck with 200,000 miles started at $14,000, dropped to $8,000 and got no sale.

North Carolina Buyers Treat A Little Frame Crust Like Real Rust

A 2019 Ford F-150 XLT with 143,000 miles had just a bit of crust on the frame. Randon says that matters where he lives, since central North Carolina gets no snow, no road salt and no salt water, and buyers used to seeing a clean frame will walk away from any rust.

It started at $18,500, fell to $12,000, then ran to $15,600 and went to a phone call.

A 2021 GMC Duramax with 188,000 miles had great paint and was probably a foreman’s truck. It started at $34,500, dropped to $26,000, and climbed to $28,050 before a phone call. A 2020 Silverado High Country Duramax with 124,000 miles started at $24,000 and sold at $21,000 on a single bid.

A $20,000 Truck At Auction Becomes A $26,000 Truck On The Lot

This is where Randon explains why he stays out of trucks. The hammer price is not what the dealer has in the truck.

A buyer fee of at least $500 on a $20,000 truck.

Transport from the auction to the lot.

Detailing, about $200 to $400 for a filthy truck.

Repairs, because something is always wrong with a used vehicle.

He figures a $20,000 truck has $21,000 to $21,500 in it by the time it reaches the lot. Most dealers want $3,000 to $4,000 profit, so the sticker looks like $25,000 or $26,000.

Then the customer faces fees. Randon says over 90% of dealerships charge a doc fee, push a warranty or add an upcharge, so figure another $1,000 on top.

What To Take Away Before You Shop For A Used Truck

Auction prices for trucks run higher than the condition suggests, because dealers know buyers pay for the badge and the bed.

Add up the buyer fee, transport, detail, tires and repairs before you decide a price is a bargain.

Ask for the out-the-door price and every fee on it.

Look at the frame, since a little rust is a deal breaker in some regions and shrugged off in others.

Price four new tires on a big truck, because they are very expensive.

That is why Randon keeps his lot under $5,000 and lets the trucks go to someone else.

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