Ferrari 458 Doubles In Value While An F40 Sells For $8 Million, But One Newer Ferrari Is Losing Value So Fast That Buyers May Be Getting The Better Deal

Ferraris and falling prices rarely appear in the same sentence. Yet YouTuber jackultramotiv says the Ferrari 458, a mass-produced V8 that no one considered a rarity, has “straight-up doubled in value” in just the past year. The F40 has become the headline of the whole frenzy, with a record-breaking sale at $8 million.

So it came as a surprise when he found a newer Ferrari heading the opposite direction. He borrowed one for 24 hours to find out whether the drop is deserved.

He says exotic cars across the board have spiked, including cars like the Porsche GT2 RS and even the high-volume Nissan R35 GT-R, but Ferrari has felt it most.

A Las Vegas Car Show Shows Ferraris Worth Several Times Their Sticker

To prove the point, he visited the Motor Society car show at the Durango Resort Casino in Las Vegas, which gathered a curated lineup of modern classics. The numbers he reads off are striking.

A Ferrari 488 Pista, probably a 2020 model, listed for about $350,000 to $400,000 six years ago and now goes for $1.3 million. A four-year-old 812 GTS, new around $380,000 to $400,000, now brings $900,000.

Then it gets wilder. A 10-year-old F12 TDF, which sold new for about $450,000 to $500,000, now pulls $3.8 million. A 599 GTO that went for about $416,000 is upwards of $2 million.

The F40 sold new in the 1980s for around $400,000, and a record-breaking sale landed at $8 million. He admits that was a very low-mileage car, but says the high-million figures are now normal for these.

The Ferrari SF90 Fell From $900,000 To Almost Half

The odd one out is the SF90. He says he once saw examples listed as high as $900,000. The Giallo Montecarlo spider he borrowed from Luxury Auto Collection is listed in the mid-$500,000s, and he has seen others as low as $400,000.

That is a fall of roughly $300,000 to almost half a million dollars, which he calls “pretty unheard of for Ferraris.”

The car has a twin-turbo V8 hybrid with three electric motors, making 986 horsepower. He says the engine sits lower in the chassis than you would expect.

“Half The Time It Doesn’t Register” On The Touch Controls

His first complaint comes before he even drives. Getting in is a squeeze because the car is low, and the interior has swapped most physical buttons for touch controls. He says a button press often fails to register the first time.

Adjusting the mirrors means swiping a touch pad instead of twisting a knob. The climate controls are taps that “sometimes work.” Even leaving the garage takes steps. You press start twice, move the wheel to confirm the car is on, then press a paddle to select drive. The car starts in EV mode.

The spider also has almost no storage. There is nothing behind the seats, and the front trunk is, in his words, “literally a joke.” He could not think of a single suitcase that would fit. He tried a grocery run to test it.

“It Might Be One Of The Fastest Cars I Have Ever Driven”

On the road, though, he is won over. He says the car is “fast,” and that it spun its tires in second gear despite having all-wheel drive. It reached freeway speeds almost at once and the acceleration “gives you severe whiplash.”

At roughly 3,600 pounds, about the same as his Lamborghini Murcielago, it feels far lighter. He calls the steering precise and says the car rotates better than he expected. Visibility is decent, and the JBL stereo “bumps,” which helps in a spider with plenty of wind noise.

He does say the exhaust note is not unique. A twin-turbo V8 sounds like many current supercars, and that may cost the SF90 some value for buyers who love the old V12 and naturally aspirated V8 Ferraris.

He Takes The SF90 Over A $350,000 Ferrari 458 “All Day Long”

He compared it with the Lamborghini Revuelto, a 1,000-horsepower hybrid supercar at a similar price. He found the Revuelto phenomenal and usable every day, but short on drama. He returned it “underwhelmed” and says he likes the SF90 more than he expected, and more than the Revuelto.

His price verdict is blunt. A $900,000, $800,000 or $700,000 car? “Definitely not.” At $500,000 or $400,000, though, he thinks it is worth it, partly because Ferrari made so many of them. He says prices appear to have flattened out.

The comparison that sums up his case is the 458. Some owners are asking $350,000 to $400,000 for one that was once about $150,000. At that same money, he says, “I am taking the SF90 all day long.”

What Shoppers Can Learn From Two Ferraris Moving In Opposite Directions

If you are tempted by a car that has plunged, his experience offers a few guidelines.

Test the technology. Touch controls that miss half the taps will wear on you every day.

Think about storage. A supercar without a trunk limits weekend trips.

Compare rivals at the same price, as he did with the 992 GT3 RS and the Aventador.

Be careful about chasing rising prices. The 458 boom shows how fast a market can move.

His final comment is a fond one. He did not expect to miss the SF90 so much, but he will. Someone, he says, will end up with a quality buy.

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