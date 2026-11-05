Fast And Furious Supra Sells For $550,000 At Barrett-Jackson, Roughly Four Times A Pristine Stock Example, Then Fans Learn Its Stick-Shift Knob Was Just A Prop

The orange Toyota Supra from the original Fast and the Furious crossed the block at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas in June 2021, and the hammer fell at $550,000 including the buyer’s premium. That made it the most expensive Mark IV Supra ever sold at auction.

It is also, according to the countdown from @EluxuryAftermath on the worst purchases ever made at Barrett-Jackson, a perfect example of a price built almost entirely on feelings. It opens the list at number 10.

This is no replica or tribute. It is a screen-used car that Paul Walker drove during filming, wearing the candy orange paint, the graphics and the giant rear wing that a whole generation of kids drew in the margins of their notebooks.

Roughly Four Times What A Perfect Stock Supra Was Worth

According to the Hagerty price guide at the time, a perfect stock Supra with no Hollywood connection was worth up to about $134,000. The buyer paid roughly four times that.

Everything above that baseline is what the host calls the Hollywood tax. That is money paid for nostalgia, which is a wonderful thing to own and a terrible thing to bet on, because its value depends on the audience that grew up with the movie still wanting the car 20 years from now.

The Round Shift Knob Was There To Fool The Camera

Here is the twist for movie fans. The car is not the manual it pretends to be. It is a four-speed automatic, and the round shift knob was there to make it look like a stick on camera.

The movie connection is real and documented, but the history is complicated. After the first film, the car was repainted and redressed to play a different character’s Supra in 2 Fast 2 Furious, and only later was it restored to its original look.

It Was Not The Only Supra Used In Filming

A different stunt Supra sold in 2015 for around $185,000. That sale gives a sense of how far the $550,000 result stretched.

The countdown puts the Supra at number 10 for a reason. No public resale shows a drop, so this buyer has not lost anything that can be proved. The Supra may hold, but it is a classic Barrett-Jackson story of a great car, a great story and a price driven by emotion.

Other Buyers Who Paid The Hollywood Tax And Felt It Later

The Supra is the mildest case on the list. Others came back across the same block years later, and the market told the truth.

A 1979 Porsche 928 used in Risky Business sold in September 2021 for $1,980,000 with fees, a record for any 928. Reporting said it had sold in 2012 for $49,000, and a car data site put the average 928 at about $25,000.

Reggie Jackson bought a rebuilt black Ferrari F40 from the Gas Monkey Garage TV show for $742,500 in January 2014. A year later it sold at the same auction for $643,500, a loss of $99,000 in 12 months. The lot description said the car was simply too fast for him.

Carroll Shelby’s personal 1969 Shelby GT500 convertible sold for $742,500 in 2008 with Shelby on stage. When the buyer, Ron Pratt, sold his collection in 2015, it brought $550,000, a drop of $192,500.

Howard Hughes’ 1953 Buick Roadmaster, with a 24-volt aircraft electrical system and an air conditioner in the trunk, sold for $1,620,000 in 2005. In 2015 it brought $110,000, about 93% of the purchase price gone.

The Yellow Hemi Cuda That Was Bought At The Peak

In January 2007, at the height of a muscle car frenzy, a 1971 Plymouth Hemi Cuda hardtop in yellow sold for $517,000. One market writer counted around 10 Hemi Cuda hardtops on offer at Barrett-Jackson alone that week.

The financial crisis followed. In 2015 the same car returned to Scottsdale and brought $440,000, which is $77,000 less. A 1970 Hemi Cuda from the same collection, bought in 2004 for $216,000, sold for $379,500. The lesson, in the host’s words, is that the car was not the problem, the calendar was.

The Worst Deal On The List Was Also The Most Generous

At number three sits the first mid-engine Corvette, VIN 001, which sold in January 2020 for $3 million with General Motors CEO Mary Barra on stage. A 2020 Corvette Stingray started at $59,995.

The buyer was NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick, and every dollar went to the Detroit Children’s Fund. He was making a donation and got a historic Corvette as the receipt.

Why Ron Pratt Still Came Out Ahead

Three or four of the cars on the list came out of Pratt’s collection, which could make him sound like a terrible collector. Analysts who tracked 60 of the cars he sold in 2015 found they had gone up about 22% in value while he owned them, and the sale brought in more than $40 million.

Even a winning collector can make a catastrophic call, though, and the Hughes Buick was his.

The Question To Ask Before Raising That Paddle

The big takeaway is that auction fever is real. Under the bright lights, with an auctioneer who can turn $100,000 into a million in the time it takes to blink, buyers are paying for a room full of people, a story and a moment. When you sell, the car comes with you but the room, the story and the moment do not.

The host’s test is simple. Would you pay this price for this car on a quiet Tuesday with nobody watching? If the answer is no, put the paddle down.

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