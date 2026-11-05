Range Rover That Cost £127,000 New Loses An Estimated £40 Every Day, While An Aston Martin Drops From £150,000 To £40,000 And Leaves Owners Holding The Loss

A Range Rover that cost £127,000 new in 2021 is now costing its owner roughly £40 every single day. That figure comes from the host of The Logbook UK, a Yorkshire car dealer who spent a morning walking through a friend’s lot of used luxury cars and doing the math on what the first owners lost.

His verdict is that luxury cars in Britain look “ridiculously cheap” at the moment, and he sets out to explain why.

He asks three questions. What is going on in the UK market, why is it different abroad, and who is swallowing all of these losses? “It certainly isn’t me,” he jokes.

“Somebody Has Binned Off The Best Part Of 70 Grand” On One Range Rover

The first car is a full-fat Range Rover that was £127,000 new in 2021. It has covered 70,000 miles and wears a special palette paint that cost £11,000. Over five years, he calculates, it has lost about £40 a day, and he says the dealer has even tried knocking £100 off a week to move it. It is still sitting there.

A second Range Rover shows an even starker gap. Its list price was £90,000 plus about £14,000 of options, so well over £100,000. Now it is £37,000, which works out to around £35 a day. It has a 500-horsepower V8 petrol engine, a heads-up display, a sunroof and suspension that reads the road ahead.

“You got to question where all the brass is going,” he says.

A Bentley That Listed At £175,000 Is Now £60,000

Next comes a Bentley on a 68 plate with about 52,000 miles. The list price was £175,000, and it carries roughly £25,000 of options. It is now £60,000, again a loss of about £35 a day.

He says luxury cars like this wear their age well. The interior is gorgeous, and it is a V8, so the running costs should be steep but not crazy like a W12.

Then the Porsche, a brand the trade views as great at holding its money. Not this one. It was £92,000 new, and its option list was £15,000. Two options alone, the panoramic roof and leather, added up to £4,000. It is now £30,000, a drop of £60,000. The host adds that he recently bought a Jaguar XK8 for under £4,000.

An Aston Martin Falls From £150,000 To Nearly £40,000, About £23 A Day

The star of the lot is a four-door Aston Martin Rapide S with a V12 up front and four seats. The list price was £150,000, before extras like Bang and Olufsen audio. It is now priced at about £40,000 to £43,000.

Because the car is 13 years old, the loss works out to about £23 a day. “Every day, regardless of Christmas and bank holidays.” As a Yorkshireman, he says, he struggles to get his head around that.

The worst of the lot is a Maserati that listed at about £110,000 and carried £13,000 in options, roughly £123,000 in all. He says about £100,000 has vanished, or 80% of its value.

He Took The Aston Out To Find The Catch, And Found Almost None

Driving the Aston, he says it feels like a new car, with no bumps, squeaks or rattles. It makes about 550 horsepower, weighs about two tons, tops out at 190 mph and gets to 60 in under five seconds. The gearbox is slow, and he accepts that.

He also uses a vehicle history check that scored the car 821 out of 999, with no hidden history. In his words, there is no obvious catch.

“People Do Not Look At A Used Car As A £120,000 Purchase Anymore”

Back at his own showroom, he points to a limited-edition BMW M4 CS. Only 120 were made, and it cost £120,000 new. A year-old example with about 18,000 miles is listed around £90,000, a £30,000 drop in a year.

Part of the reason is that buyers now think in monthly payments. “They look at it as £1,500 a month for 3 years.” Some want to be the first owner, choose the color and spec the interior. Others can afford the loss, or have lease schemes or company cars that offset it.

The second reason is that parts never get cheaper. A Maserati suspension part still costs what it would on a £120,000 car, and the older the car gets, the more likely you will pay for them.

Add in tax and insurance. The M4 CS costs £600 to £700 a year in road tax because of an extra charge in the first five years for cars over about £40,000 to £45,000 new. On a £40,000 used car, that becomes a much bigger percentage. Insurers, he says, look at the cost of parts rather than the value of the car, and a headlight can run £22,000. Fuel is another worry. The M4 CS does 18 miles to the gallon, and that matters more when you spent £20,000 or £30,000.

Why Britain Gets Hit Hardest, And His Surprising Bargain

He found a similar 2013 Aston Rapide S in France priced at about £60,000, nearly £20,000 more than the British one. A German car he checked was also dearer, and he says continental prices run 15% to 20% higher for near-identical models.

The reason is the steering wheel. Britain drives on the left, with the wheel on the right, while Germany, France and Italy mostly have it on the left. Britons buy a lot of performance cars, and the buyer pool is largely stuck on these islands. Cars over 25 years old can be exported to the US, but everyday models cannot.

His surprising pick for a sensible buyer is a much newer car on a 23 plate. It was about £95,000 new and is now £50,000, with few miles on it, no ridiculous road tax in five years and sensible fuel costs. He admits he never said he was sensible, and he says he would take the Aston.

The lesson for shoppers is simple. Get a history check, price in tax, insurance and parts before you fall for a low sticker, and remember that the first owner paid for the party.

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